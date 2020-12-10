Girls’ XC takes second at tough Elks Lodge course

The Richmond boys’ cross country team runs off the starting line during its Wednesday meet at the Elks Lodge course. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

SOUTHERN PINES — It’s no secret how Richmond cross country runners feel about running at the Elks Lodge course at Pinecrest.

The course is known for its hills and rugged terrain, as sophomore Rylie Bohman can attest to.

“There’s a part near the back, and it’s basically just hill after hill and it goes up and down and side-to-side,” Bohman said. “It’s such a struggle, and it’s so hilly that you get so out of breath and you start wheezing. The hills here are just awful.”

The girls’ team braved the hills to a second-place finish Wednesday as a team in the meet against Pinecrest, Jack Britt and Scotland. Junior Maylyn Wallace paced the girls, taking sixth with a time of 23:20.

Wallace said they’ve been practicing running hills more, which has helped make adjusting to them easier for the team.

Bohman was the girls’ second finisher, placing 12th overall with a time of 26:12. Like usual, sophomore Sheccid Heaton wasn’t too far behind her, finishing 15th in 27:05.

“I think they all did well,” said head coach Jessica Covington. “This was definitely a tough race for us. This was the best competition in our conference, and it was kind of a struggle, but they still improved their times on this course. We still have a lot of improvement to do on this course.”

Bohman said the race was particularly tough for her since she hadn’t run since Saturday. A family member of hers had to get tested for COVID-19, so she quarantined as a precaution, but the family member’s test came back negative so she was able to race.

“Coming back to this hill course was really hard, but I think we all did really good compared to the last time we were here,” Bohman said. “Everybody’s time dropped.”

The boys’ finished fourth as a team in the four-team meet. Senior Carson Jordan was again the top finisher for the boys. Jordan placed 16th with a time of 21:29.

Senior Will Thompson was the second Raider across the finish line, taking 21st with a time of 23:09.

“I feel like it was definitely an improvement,” Jordan said. “We had super competition for this meet especially, but I’m happy with the improvement that I made. I pushed myself on some of the harder parts and I was happy with my performance. There’s still room for all of us to do better in the future in January, if that does play out.”

Covington was high on Luke McCormick, who despite only running in the developmental race, finished with a better time than every boys runner besides Jordan and Thompson.

“There’s a lot of guys that are tugging at that varsity status, so that’s been good for the competition within our team,” Covington said.

The original schedule planned for one more race on Jan. 6, but the SAC coaches ultimately decided to go ahead and hold the conference meet on that date instead. With COVID restrictions likely still in play during that time, it remains to be seen what the format of the conference meet will be with runners from all eight SAC schools competing, and all races so far being limited to just four schools per meet.

“I think you’ll definitely see an improvement from us in January — multiple minutes, at least,” Jordan said. “But with the possibility of a lockdown looming over our heads, I don’t know what form that’s going to take, so I’m going to prepare as if it’s going to happen, but I don’t know what lies ahead in the future.”

The runners now have a month-long holiday break before the conference meet. How the runners and their teams approach the time off will likely determine how they’ll do come Jan. 6.

“Individually, we’re going to try to keep working so that we can keep our times,” Wallace said, “but I feel like we are going to take a little bit of rest and then keep working so we can just keep up where we’re at.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.