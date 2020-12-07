Tillman commits to Campbell University

ROCKINGHAM — After decommitting from Liberty University on Nov. 20, Richmond Senior High School senior linebacker CJ Tillman announced his commitment to Campbell University Monday afternoon on Twitter.

Tillman said the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in his decision to decommit from Liberty. The NCAA granting fall sports athletes an extra year of eligibility meant that a number of seniors could come back for another year, which would likely delay Tillman the chance to play right away and move up the depth chart.

“The linebackers and people in my spot were planning to come back for next year,” Tillman said, “and I didn’t want to take the risk of COVID basically pushing me back a year.”

Tillman said it was a personal decision that he felt was best for him, his family and his future. He added that he was also considering North Carolina A&T and Kennesaw State.

“I just weighed out my options, and I felt like Campbell was the best spot for me to go,” Tillman said.

Even though Campbell is dealing with the same COVID-related issues that Liberty is, Tillman said Campbell is also much closer to home. Campbell’s campus is about 75-80 miles from Richmond County, while Liberty is in Lynchburg, Virginia, which is a little less than 200 miles away.

Tillman added that he hasn’t been able to see the campus yet, but that he’s planning to check it out this week. He’s hoping to major in criminal justice in college.

“They have good coaches and great players,” Tillman said. “I feel like they’re on the come up to be good.”

The Camels have played an abbreviated schedule this year due to the pandemic, but went 6-5 in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Tillman and the rest of the Raiders will finally open their football season Feb. 26 at Purnell Swett.

