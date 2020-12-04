NCHSAA makes no changes to athletics calendar, overhauls football playoffs, schedules

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA announced this week that there will be no changes to the amended athletics calendar, while football schedules and playoffs will get an overhaul starting in the 2021-2022 season.

With spiking COVID-19 numbers around the state, there were rumblings of additional changes to the already amended athletics calendar, but the NCHSAA decided to stick to the current schedule plan at this week’s winter meeting of the Board of Directors.

We are grateful to be able to again offer competitive opportunities for student-athletes across the state,” said commissioner Que Tucker. “As we await the COVID-19 vaccine and hopeful abatement of the current worldwide crisis, we believe that better days are ahead for NCHSAA Member Schools and we will again be able to offer the robust programs and championship events that our student-athletes, coaches and communities have enjoyed for so long.”

Due to spectator restrictions caused by the pandemic, athletic departments across the state have been affected by loss of revenue.

As a result, the NCHSAA also unanimously approved the allocation of $4 million as a one-off relief effort to help member schools with athletics funding during the pandemic. An ad-hoc committee will be utilized to determine how the funds will be distributed amongst the qualifying schools for the 2020-2021 athletic year.

“Not only will the NCHSAA weather the storm, we will be able to provide financial assistance to our member school’s athletic programs during these difficult times because of the dedication and guidance of so many past board members that set the association on solid footing,” Tucker said.

The NCHSAA also voted to tweak the realignment formula, updated the sports manual with some additional precautions and restrictions for football, basketball, soccer and swimming & diving, approved the recommendation of the playoff bracketing committee for 2020-2021 team sports playoffs and approved virtual monitoring (telemedicine) as an alternative for face-to-face monitoring as part of the concussion protocol.

Football schedules/playoffs get overhaul

The NCHSAA approved changes to the football regular season schedules and playoff formats for the 2021-2022 season and beyond.

Football playoffs will no longer be subdivided, which means that there will only be four playoff brackets with four state champions in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications. The current format has each classification divided in half — 4A, 4AA, 3A, 3AA, 2A, 2AA, 1A and 1AA.

Details have not yet been released about number of teams that will make the playoffs or how teams will qualify.

The NCHSAA also reduced the number of regular season games from 11 to 10. One of those 10 games will be an “endowment game,” where the NCHSAA receives 75% of the gate revenue from that game and that money is pooled into an emergency fund for the NCHSAA.

“There are many football coaches who are in favor of moving to 10 games with the removal of the endowment,” said Richmond football head coach Bryan Till. “(The decision) will create a budget shortfall every other year after the one we are dealing with now due to the pandemic. This is because instead of having five home games where we get the gate revenue, we will have four every other year.”

With the removal of a regular season game and the non-subdivided playoffs, a round was added to the playoff bracket, as well, which Till said is another way for the NCHSAA to make money.

Till added that the NCHSAA already takes a certain percentage of gate revenue, before school expenses, for each playoff game. He said the NCHSAA’s cut for rounds 1-3 is 15%, round 4 is 25% and the state championship game is 60%.

“The point here is that they have not only cut our regular season gate but have also found an additional way for them to make money at our expense,” Till said. “This doesn’t have to stay this way. We have time to amend the decision, but we need people to understand and speak up against it. While it is helpful for coaches to speak up, it is also very helpful for business, community and social leaders to get involved in defense of their communities. The NCSHSAA is a membership association and the membership should come before their bottom line.”

