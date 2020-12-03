Richmond girls’ XC wins second straight meet

The Richmond Senior High School girls’ cross country team won their second straight home meet Wednesday, boasting three runners finishing in the top-5 spots.

The boys’ team had two runners place in the top-10, but took third as a team in the meet against Jack Britt and Hoke County.

Junior Maylyn Wallace had her best finish of the season, taking second with a time of 22:17. Sophomore Rylie Bohman and Sheccid Heaton rounded out the top-5, taking fourth and fifth with times of 24:16 and 25:32, respectively.

Senior Carson Jordan was again the boys’ top finisher, taking sixth overall with a time of 19:58.

After being disappointed with his time from Monday’s home meet, Jordan accomplished his goal of a time in the 19-minute range Wednesday.

Sophomore Bryan Morales completed the race behind Jordan in eighth with a time of 20:37, while senior Will Thompson was about a minute behind him in 12th.

Next, Richmond will head to Jack Britt on Dec. 9 for a meet against the Buccaneers, Pinecrest and Scotland.

