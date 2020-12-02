Richmond volleyball falls to Lumberton in straight sets

The Richmond Senior High School volleyball team fell in straight sets to Lumberton Tuesday night in the first of a two-game road stand this week.

“Simple mistakes and questionable calls cost us the game,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “We played very flat and not every player showed aggression.”

The loss drops Richmond to 2-3 on the season. In the first set, Lumberton jumped ahead, taking the set 25-17, and cruised the rest of the way, winning the second set 25-17 and the third 25-14.

Senior Georgia Grace Anderson finished with six kills, while senior Jakerra Covington added seven kills of her own, including four in the second set. Senior Emy Cooley was key defensively with 16 digs, and senior Taylor Chappell added nine digs.

The JV Lady Raiders notched their second straight win, defeating Lumberton 2-0 by set scores of 25-20 and 25-12.

Next up, Richmond will travel to Seventy-First on Thursday, as it looks to get back to .500 on the season.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.