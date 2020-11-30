Lady Raiders’ XC takes first at home meet

Senior Will Thompson (left) and sophomore Brian Morales head into the final stretch of the race during Monday’s cross country meet at Richmond Senior High School. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School girls’ cross country team won its first race of the season Monday at home, beating out Lumberton and Jack Britt, while the boys’ team took third in the three-team meet.

“I think they did really well,” said head coach Jessica Covington. “Lumberton is a strong team. They have a group of runners who always come in consistently together. Our times are still getting better every week, so I’m really happy about that.”

The Lady Raiders took six of the top-nine spots with junior Maylyn Wallace leading the girls’ team for the third consecutive race, finishing third overall with a time of 23:01.

Wallace said she was happy to finish in the top-three, but felt like she could have done better timewise.

“Normally I try to start slower and then pick up as the race goes on,” Wallace said. “Today, I tried going faster in the beginning, which worked and I felt good, but I do want to save some more energy for the end so I can finish a little bit stronger next time.”

Sophomores Rylie Bohman and Sheccid Heaton again finished close to one another, Bohman took fifth with a time of 24:45, while Heaton was sixth, finishing in 25:47.

“I’m excited that I was able to push ahead of her,” Bohman said. “Ever since me and Sheccid started when we were in seventh grade, we were always told you’re a good runner, you’re neck-and-neck. So it’s really fun to be able to beat her, but also she’s one of my good friends. I’m glad we both did good today with our times.”

Wallace, Heaton and Bohman got off to good starts off the starting line and were part of the front-leading pack of runners during the first stretch of the race.

Wallace said she and the Lumberton and Jack Britt runners that finished first and second were neck-and-neck until they got to the top of the hill near the softball field at the school, where the Lumberton girl started to pull away a bit and then the Jack Britt runner managed to pull away during a final stretch on the road in front of the school.

“I was really happy with the girls winning today,” Covington said. “Maylyn had a great time and so did Rylie. I was really proud of all of them coming in.”

Senior Carson Jordan led the boys again, finishing in seventh place with a time of 20:56. Despite the finish, Jordan was critical of his time.

“I think it was okay,” he said. “I wasn’t feeling so great, mainly my stomach, but I really shouldn’t be making excuses and I know that Wednesday I’m aiming for 19 [minutes] and I’m going to get there.”

The past couple races, senior Will Thompson and sophomore Brian Morales have been jostling back and forth as to which boys’ Raider runner would finish behind Jordan.

Morales got the better of Thompson at the Scotland and Pinecrest meets, but a personal best time of 21:46 and a ninth-place finish from Thompson on Monday put him just ahead of Morales, who finished 10th with a time of 21:54, this time.

“Whenever I got ahead, I just tried to stay ahead of him because he started slowing down a little bit,” Thompson said. “Once we got towards the end, he and I got neck-and-neck, and I think that may have messed him up a little bit since he tried to speed up a little, and I just sprinted towards the finish. But still he gave it his all, he had a good effort and had a great time.”

Both the boys and girls have a quick turnaround, as they host another meet on Wednesday.

Covington said she doesn’t like the quick turnaround and that she thinks they need a longer gap between competitive races. She added that the runners are used to running this amount during a typical week, but not necessarily at the same competitive level.

“I think the girls are definitely a step above the boys right now,” Jordan said. “We’ve got some room for improvement, and I think we’re almost there. When it comes to having the advantage over other teams, we just haven’t really reached our peak yet. I think that’s mainly due to COVID and the cold and all that. There’s so many variables, but I think if we push a little harder, we’ll get to where we need to be.”

