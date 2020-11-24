Girls’ XC finishes third, boys’ finish second at Pinecrest

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ cross country team finished in third, while the girls’ team finished second in a three-team meet at Pinecrest Monday afternoon.

Running against Lumberton and Pinecrest, junior Maylyn Wallace was the highest finisher for the girls’ team, placing sixth with a time of 24:25.00.

Despite having just one runner in the girls’ race, Lumberton’s Bailee Luper finished first at 22:51.00.

The Lady Raiders took 11th through 14th place, with sophomores Rylie Bohman and Sheccid Heaton finishing 11th and 12th, respectively, senior Alena Craddock taking 13th and freshman Kaleigh Cloninger finishing 14th.

For the boys team, senior Carson Jordan led the way yet again for the Raiders, finishing the 5k race in 11th place with a time of 22:08.00.

Sophomore Brian Morales and senior Will Thompson weren’t too far behind him, taking 13th and 14th, with times of 22:57.00 and 23:00.00, respectively.

Boys’ Results

11) Carson Jordan 22:08.00

13) Bryan Morales 22:57.00

14) Will Thompson 23:00.00

18) Kevin Dominguez 25:28.00

19) Cain Honeysuckle 25:37.00

20) Naaman Perakis 25:53.00

21) Samuel Hawks 25:59.00

22) Luke McCormick 26:51.00

23) Chase McCormick 27:34.00

Girls’ Results

6) Maylyn Wallace 24:25.00

11) Rylie Bohman 27:17.00

12) Sheccid Heaton 28:14.00

13) Alena Craddock 28:49.00

14) Kaleigh Cloninger 28:51.00

16) Gabby Lutz 29:24.00

17) Zamiya McInnis 31:01.00

18) Andrea Ellerbe 31:04.00

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.