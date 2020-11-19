Richmond cross country takes second in season opening meet

Senior Carson Jordan crosses the finish line as Richmond’s top boys finisher. Jordan finished 10th overall at Wednesday’s meet in Laurinburg. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Junior Maylyn Wallace runs during the first lap at Wednesday’s cross country meet in Laurinburg. Wallace finished fourth overall in the girls’ race. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior Carson Jordan (right) and sophomore Brian Morales run the first lap during Wednesday’s cross country meet in Laurinburg. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

LAURINBURG — As senior Carson Jordan crossed the finish line, he looked up, looked down and raised his fist to the sky above his head before walking off to catch his breath.

Jordan was Richmond Senior High School cross country’s top boys’ finisher in Wednesday’s season opening meet against Scotland and Purnell Swett. He finished in 10th place behind a group of Scotland runners with a time of 20:24:00.

“I think it was probably involuntary,” Jordan said about his finish line pose. “I don’t remember doing that. I don’t know exactly why I did it, but I was slower than I expected because we didn’t really get to map this course out or really get to look at it so I was kind of confused about it at times. But I think we did the best we could do under the circumstances.”

In the team results, Scotland took first, Richmond took second and Purnell Swett took third.

The meet was originally scheduled to be hosted by Purnell Swett and held in Lumberton at Luther Britt Park, but flooding in the park from heavy rains meant that the races had to be moved to the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex in Laurinburg.

Junior Maylyn Wallace was the top girls’ finisher for the Lady Raiders, finishing fourth behind three Scotland runners with a time of 22:49:00. Wallace said the time was a personal best for her.

“I was pretty happy with that,” she said. “And I think overall as a team we did really well.”

Sophomores Rylie Bohman and Sheccid Heaton also had strong races for the Lady Raiders. Bohman finished sixth overall at 24:38:00 and Heaton was eighth at 25:50:00

Wallace echoed Jordan’s sentiments about some initial confusion and unfamiliarity with the course itself, but she said it ended up not really affecting her time or finish as much.

“There was one time where I thought we were running the opposite way, but instead we were going the other way,” Wallace said.

Sophomore Brian Morales just started running cross country for the first time this year, but he’s already showing his potential to be a mainstay for the Raiders’ cross country team in the coming years.

Morales finished 1:16:00 behind Jordan and was the boys’ team’s second-best finisher at the meet.

“They were pretty fast, so it was hard keeping up,” Morales said of the Scotland runners. “It felt great especially because the time I got here – I got a way better time than I did in practice. All the other kids motivate me to push harder.”

Jordan spoke highly of the newcomer, saying that Morales is already running better and faster than he was at the same point in his running career.

“He did fantastic, especially for a kid who hasn’t done distance running before,” Jordan said. “He’s mainly a soccer kid and of course that carries over to distance running a bit, which will also carry over to soccer once he gets to that season. I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.