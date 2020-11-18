Lady Raiders volleyball opens with four-set win, JV falls in three

The Richmond Senior High School volleyball team needed four sets to defeat Purnell Swett in its season opener Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders won the first two sets with relative ease, 25-10 and 25-15, but the Lady Rams capitalized on momentum in the third set, to take it 25-14.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen said her team came out aggressive, but then Purnell Swett turned up their game in the third set.

“We kind of got back on our heels and let simple mistakes cost us throughout the game,” Larsen said.

However, the Lady Raiders were able to get back on track in the fourth set, winning it 25-15 to secure the victory and 1-0 start to the new season.

“It was a good learning experience and adjustment for learning our new rotation and playing a real game finally,” Larsen said. “We reconvene tomorrow to get ready for Pinecrest.”

Senior Shelly Hoffman and junior Allyiah Swiney both tallied 10 assists, while senior Georgia Grace Anderson had 12 kills and senior Jakerra Covington had 10 kills.

“I think collectively each girl stepped up when it was needed,” Larsen said. “They each had moments where they made a big kill or a big dig. Jakerra and Georgia Grace got some good opportunities to make smart plays at the net. Emy did great digging and passing and even had a few kills herself.”

JV falls in three

The junior varsity squad dropped a tight one in three sets to the Lady Rams to open the season 0-1.

The JV Lady Raiders took the first set 25-20, but dropped the second set 25-19 and the tiebreaker third set 15-7.

Richmond continues its season opening road trip Thursday night at Pinecrest.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.