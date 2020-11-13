Richmond XC hopes to improve, grow from last year

Alena Craddock (right) and Sheccid Heaton (second from right) complete a distance run during offseason workouts this summer at Hinson Lake in Rockingham. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond Senior High School Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Schedule • Nov. 18 Purnell Swett*, Richmond, Scotland, Seventy-First • Nov. 24 Lumberton*, Pinecrest, Richmond, Seventy-First • Nov. 30 Richmond*, Lumberton, Jack Britt, Purnell Swett • Dec. 2 Seventy-First*, Hoke County, Richmond, Jack Britt • Dec. 9 Jack Britt*, Pinecrest, Richmond, Scotland • Jan. 6 Pinecrest*, Jack Britt, Richmond, Purnell Swett * denotes host school

ROCKINGHAM — In addition to volleyball, Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ cross country is also set to return next week.

“We have all been telling our friends and family for weeks about the upcoming races and how we cannot wait to get this season started,” said senior Maylyn Wallace.

Head coach Jessica Covington said she hopes to see improvement on individual 5k times from last year. She added that even with the challenges of dealing with the pandemic, she’s seen growth from all her runners during workouts and practice.

“Our hopes are high, we’ve worked hard and are fortunate enough to be at our current level,” said senior Carson Jordan. “This season may be somewhat abnormal, but it’s ultimately what we make of it.”

Jordan also said even during workouts and practices, he firmly believed they wouldn’t get the opportunity to run and compete this year.

“I’ll admit, at first I got caught up with the doom and gloom you see in the media,” Jordan said. “Knowing that the season’s about to begin shows that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve all experienced some sort of loss in our lives at the hands of a virus no one knew we’d still be dealing with. In the end it’s a testament to our ability as a team to move forward and persevere.”

In addition to Jordan, senior Will Thompson and sophomores Kodie Simmons and Ethan McDonald also return for the boys’ team this year, along with several new runners like Brian Morales.

“I think this has allowed the competition level to rise which is nice to see,” Covington said.

Jordan was the Raiders’ best runner last year, as he finished 20th with a time of 19:14:60 at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet last October and 90th at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional meet last November.

Thompson, McDonald and Simmons each finished 45th, 46th and 47th, respectively at last season’s conference meet.

“Will Thompson has shown great growth from last year and I am very eager to see how the season plays out for him,” Covington said.

Wallace returns to lead the girls’ team, along with Sheccid Heaton and Rylie Bohman.

Wallace was the girls’ team’s best runner at the conference meet last year, finishing 18th with a time of 24:03:00. She said she’s hoping to bring her time down at least a minute this season. Heaton finished 28th at the conference meet in her first season running for Richmond

“I expect Maylyn Wallace to have a strong season based on workout times and level of dedication to running,” Covington said. “Also, I have seen Rylie Bohman and Alena Craddock putting in lots of effort and expect great growth from them also.”

Cross country runners are used to running in warmer weather since their season usually starts in August. But, this year, adapting to running in colder weather will also be key to success with the season running from November to January.

Wallace said she actually prefers to run in colder temperatures.

“I like running in the cold because when you finish you don’t have what feels like a heat wave hitting you as soon as you stop,” Wallace said.

She added that the team has already had the chance to have some cold weather practices and workouts the past few weeks, and that it did well running in the cold.

“Practices have been great lately.” Covington said. “You can feel the excitement and anticipation for our first meet. We are ready to run and have been waiting so long for next week.”

COVID cases have started increasing around the state. So, the NCHSAA implemented a mandatory mask policy Thursday for all volleyball players, coaches and support staff during games, including those actively playing on the court. However, that mandate does not extend to cross country and other outdoor sports. It remains to be seen as to whether that will change in the future.

“The team is doing awesome with all the adaptations in place,” Covington said. “I feel confident in our getting through the season with all the guidelines put in place by the state. The athletes need to be able to compete and be around other athletes. I am so thankful we are allowed to run and pray our season will go smoothly with no outbreaks.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.