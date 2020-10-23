Broady develops passion for videography

Richmond’s Jamari Broady (21) reverses field during the fourth quarter of the JV Raiders’ 2018 season finale win over Purnell Swett. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal File Photo

ROCKINGHAM — Jamari Broady may be a YouTube star in the making.

The junior takes classes in graphic design and computers at Richmond Senior High School. Those interests, combined with a liking for YouTube, have spurred Broady to start making his own YouTube videos and sharing them on social media.

“I feel like they were right down my alley,” Broady said. “I like doing stuff like that anyway. I just let people see like a day in my life, share the experience of my everyday life and let them see what I’m doing.”

So far, Broady has made three videos. In the first one, he filmed himself and a couple of his Raider football teammates going to Zaxby’s to try some of their hottest chicken wings. The second video was more of a vlog-style video of his day attending football workouts with his teammates and some mischievous hijinks back at home that included a prank on his grandmother. The third video, which he posted earlier this week, shows him and teammate Kelay Lindsey attempting to make mozzarella sticks with crushed up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in the kitchen at Broady’s house.

“Kids being kids – there’s always something going on with many of them,” said head coach Bryan Till.

Broady’s videos have already received hundreds of views and his channel, “In The Life Of 21,” already has 130 subscribers.

After first starting two weeks ago, Broady said he plans to make and post one video per week typically, and he already has his next video planned out. With Richmond’s Blazing7-on-7 team set to face Scotland next weekend on Halloween, Broady said he’s going to record the whole day.

“I’ll vlog that whole day,” he said. “So people can see how we warm up, what’s the process of us playing, and I’ll also get somebody to record the little clips [during the game] so people can see how we play and what it’s like inside [what we do].”

Broady said he hopes to continue to make videos and grow his channel as he finishes high school and continues his football career in college. He said he’s seen a lot of people in college and NFL players have YouTube channels, and he wants to follow along with them and join that category.

Creating video content for YouTube channels and other social media platforms like Tik Tok has become increasingly popular among college athletes. Former Oregon State wide receiver Rahmel Dockery, current BYU guards Shaylee Gonzales and Paisley Johnson Harding, current UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and former Baylor soccer player Kylie Ross all maintain active YouTube channels with tens of thousands of subscribers.

However, due to NCAA regulations, athletes must be careful about monetizing their channels if it grows to that point. In 2017, UCF kicker Donald De La Haye lost his scholarship and was ruled ineligible by the school due to not accepting NCAA requirements regarding monetizing his YouTube videos.

Ultimately, Broady said he’s really just trying to use the videos he makes to entertain people and maybe even motivate people too along the way.

“I just want everybody to look forward to the season and hopefully it’s my breakout season with everything – football, YouTube, school and everything,” Broady said.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.