Ellerbe shooting complex to reopen Tuesday Oct. 20

ELLERBE — After undergoing renovations by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the John Lentz Hunter Education Complex is set to reopen to the public Tuesday.

The complex now has three rifle and pistol ranges — 25 yard, 50 yard and 100 yard — with 10 shooting stations at each range, according to a release. Each of the ranges are equipped with baffles and covered shooting positions to ensure user safety.

The complex also features a static archery range and tower, a 3-D archery course, a resdesigned five-stand shotgun field and two combination skeet/trap fields. The trap fields will be opening in the near future.

The complex is free-of-charge open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday from Labor Day to Memorial Day, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to a release. The complex will be closed on Sundays, Mondays, state holidays and during special events.

A range pass is required to use the facility and can be obtained on-site after viewing a range safety video and reviewing the range rules with a Range Safety Officer.

Because of COVID-19, the public is advised to follow all directional and safety signs, and wear facial coverings while on site. Due to the new safety protocols and expected higher than normal usage, wait times to shoot may be longer than usual, according to a release.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.