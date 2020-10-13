Field maintenance a “battle” during seasonal changes

Richmond Senior High School’s soccer field takes in the sun during the fall. Field maintenance during the winter and spring months could be a “battle” for coaches. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Football and boys soccer are used to playing in the summer and fall. With the NCHSAA’s amended athletics calendar shortening seasons and shifting them around, those sports will have to adjust to playing in the winter and spring.

As a result, coaches will also have to account for changes in field maintenance during these different seasons.

“It’s going to be a challenge to keep the field in good shape, not having an extra field to practice on,” said boys and girls soccer coach Chris Larsen. “Typically, the winter creates softer conditions and trying to still have a productive practice and maintain the field is a hard balance. We also don’t have many days to put off because of weather, so we are going to do the best we can.”

With the exception of the chemical treatment, sprinkler management and overseeding work that Hodges Landscaping does, coaches are largely responsible for grass cutting, painting, watering and other maintenance work required to keep the Richmond athletics fields in good, playable shape.

Larsen cuts the grass and paints the lines on the soccer field, while football offensive coordinator Brad Denson does the mowing for the field at Raider Stadium.

“Honestly, I’m not used to having to mow during the months of December, January, February and March,” Denson said. “Normally when we get done with our season, whenever we play our last game at home, I’ll mow that next week and it just kind of sits there until March or April when the weather changes and the grass starts growing, or if we have a track event in the spring.”

Denson said they’ll have to figure out when to water the field and how to water the field because when the field is overseeded and winter rye grass is put out, It will hold more moisture than it would on dormant grass.

Usually in the summer when preparing it for the fall season, Denson said he mows the field at least three times per week on average, almost every other day to every third day. But, with the rye on it currently in anticipation of the winter and spring, he says he won’t have to mow as much.

“I’m weird about how fields look,” Denson said. “I’ve always been weird about my yard. I want it to be right. I want it to look good. So I still probably see myself mowing it twice a week. You can stripe up the rye grass, you can stripe it up and put designs in it, and it’ll look like the fields on TV.”

Larsen has a similar plan for the soccer field. Now that it’s been overseeded as well, he said once it takes and starts to grow, he’ll also be cutting it about two times per week.

His main concerns are about keeping the soccer field smooth and divot-free, in order to minimize occurrences of players falling or tripping, as well as preventing odd bounces of the ball.

“The biggest areas of concern are in front of each goal box,” Larsen said. “As outdoor sports, we have all been talking about what is needed to help on all fields and believe that a turf roller would help keep these fields in good condition, but are working on how to afford one on the limited resources we have available.”

Denson said the winter weather in Rockingham can be unpredictable. He’s seen years where there isn’t a single snowflake all year, and he’s seen years where they get a handful of days of snow.

Ideally for the sake of field maintenance throughout the colder months, as little precipitation as possible, rain or snow, is ideal, according to Denson.

“If we have a lot of rain and maybe a couple of snows, we’re going to be presented with some big-time battles,” Denson said. “Not only with scheduling, but with field maintenance. If we don’t have a lot of moisture, I think we’ll have some really good-looking fields.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.