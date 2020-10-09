Raiders’ biggest fan left mark on athletes, coaches

Jacobs Contributed Photo

ROCKINGHAM — If you’ve attended Raider football games in the past, chances are you’ve seen a familiar face roaming the sidelines with a green hat and a giant smile on his face, carrying water bottles for the players. That wasn’t a coach, player or member of the team’s staff, but Richard “Ricky” Jacobs — one of the Raiders’ biggest fans.

Jacobs, pastor of Southside Freewill Baptist Church, also affectionately referred to as “Rev,” was a mainstay of Richmond Senior High School athletics for more than 25 years.

Jacobs passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for about a month, according to the church’s Facebook page. He was 68.

“We will miss him praying before games with players, officials, and coaches and with everyone after games,” said football head coach Bryan Till. “Mostly, we will all miss his infectious smile and pure joy in the moment — win or lose.”

Till added that the players and coaches will miss Jacobs’ playfulness on the sidelines, saying that Jacobs would sometimes jokingly spray guys down with water when they weren’t expecting it. “Get you some water, baby!” Jacobs would say. Till will also miss having to tell Jacobs not to argue calls or call timeouts on his own on the sideline.

Brad Denson, the offensive coordinator and an assistant coach for the football team, has known Jacobs since he was young and spoke at the funeral on Tuesday on the field at Raider Stadium. His father and Jacobs were close friends and rode to football games together. Denson’s father also coached Jacobs’ son in junior high school and at Richmond.

Jacobs’ Raider fandom wasn’t limited to just football. He would attend Raider baseball games, basketball games and more. He would even attend middle school sporting events to show his support.

“He did the water for us, but Rev did way more than that,” Denson said. “He showed up on Mondays and Tuesdays. He visited our offices. He would go to the ninth-grade games on Thursdays and do the devotion and pregame meals. He’d be at games at least five days a week!”

There’s been an outpouring of emotion and memories on social media from those who knew Jacobs, including school principal Jim Butler, who posted on Facebook the day of his passing, “Raider athletics lost their greatest fan today. Preacher Jacobs was quick with a smile and a pack of gum. Raider games will not be the same without him. We will feel that loss for a long time. But I feel sure that when it comes time to play, he is going to have the best seat in the house. The Raiders know that he will still be watching.”

As a preacher and man of God, prayer was naturally a significant part of Jacobs’ life.

“There are multiple generations that have been through here and knew that Rev was going to be around every week,” Till said. “His prayers were special but what was amazing is I – and others – got them every week. He was incredibly consistent is his love and faith. He watched people and could always tell when you needed a prayer. He prayed with me every time he came to my office.”

Jacobs wasn’t selective when it came to prayer. He would pray with anyone and everyone, even with players and coaches from opposing teams.

Pinecrest High School coaches Chris Metzger and Sam Cole posted their memories of Jacobs on Twitter.

“He prayed over me when I was playing football and even had a stick of gum for me when I became a coach,” Cole said. “Even though our schools competed against one another, Rev. Jacobs never left my mind over the years as a man who kept the perspective to what was most important in my life: faith.”

Metzger said, “He touched thousands of lives. He always let us know he cheered for us hard every game but one.”

Scotland High School and Hoke County High School also tweeted their condolences to the Raider football team about Jacobs’ passing.

For Denson, the conversations and prayers he’d have with Jacobs when he came to visit the coaches’ offices at the school are what he said he’d miss the most.

Both Till and Denson said there’s been discussions amongst the team about how to honor Jacobs when the season finally rolls around in February, but nothing is set in stone yet. Till said he plans to take Jacobs’ green hat out on the field before every game and put it on the bench on the sideline to mark Jacob’s spot, and he plans to continue Jacobs’ tradition of giving gum to the officials before every game.

“He is truly an icon here in Richmond County,” Denson said. “I don’t think the public truly understands what all he did for RSHS athletics and just athletics here in the county. This wasn’t his job, but this is what he was called to do. And he did a great job with it. He’s going to be missed.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.