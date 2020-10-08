Local team wins clay shooting competition

Left to right: Evan Spears, Tyler Brown, Jordan Tucker, Curt Kindley took home first place in the fourth annual Conservation Classic Sporting Clays Tournament on Oct. 2. Contributed Photo

ROCKINGHAM — A local team took home the top prize at the fourth annual Conservation Classic Sporting Clays Tournament at Hyatt Farms Sporting Clays near Polkton on Oct. 2.

The team, comprised of Richmond County residents and natives Tyler Brown, Curt Kindley, Jordan Tucker and Evan Spears and sponsored by Southern Builders, had to shoot a round of 50 clays on a 14-station sporting clay course.

Kindley was also the overall individual winner, successfully shooting 48 out of 50 clays.

The Three Rivers Land Trust hosted the event to support local conservation and environmental efforts.

“We’d like to thank Three Rivers Land Trust. As avid outdoorsmen we support and appreciate what they are doing to conserve and protect land here in our home state. We would also like to thank Hyatt’s for putting on an awesome shoot. Last but not least, we would like to thank our sponsor, Southern Builders for hosting our team,” Spears said in a release. “We look forward to seeing everyone at the fifth-annual Conservation Classic.”

Teams that participated were given ammunition, entered in raffles and won prizes.

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural, scenic, agricultural, and historic places in a 15-county region of the Piedmont and Sandhills, according to a release. Their mission is to work thoughtfully and selectively with property owners to conserve land, vistas, and the essential nature of the region.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.