Intra-county middle school schedule in the works

HAMLET — Richmond County middle school sports teams typically compete against regional opponents from counties such as Anson, Scotland and Hoke, in addition to intra-county competition. Due to restrictions, guidelines and complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond County is tentatively planning to only have intra-county matchups on its middle school sports schedules this year.

Dennis Quick, Richmond County Schools’ associate superintendent for auxiliary services, announced that plan during a school board work session on Tuesday. Quick referenced the similar approach Anson County is taking. He said the intra-county schedule will cut transportation costs, but admitted that the district will still “take it on the chin” financially given that there’ll likely be a loss of revenue from football and other sports.

“That’s really not a bad idea,” Quick said in reference to Anson’s approach. “If we cannot put people in the seats and get a gate (ticket revenue) — it’s very expensive particularly to run middle school programs, where we typically don’t have have that many people anyway coming to the games.

“Now we won’t have virtually anyone coming to the games, so coming to a situation where we’re within the county makes a lot of sense.”

Quick emphasized that the county’s middle school sports plan is tentative, and it could change if local districts adjust their school reentry plans.

“If the conference does come back and say they want to play interscholastic sports with all of us, then we’ll regroup,” Quick said. “But for right now, Richmond County schools will be operating within Richmond County Schools.”

The middle school sports schedule will track closely with the amended North Carolina High School Athletic Association schedule. That means middle school football will be played in the spring.

The first day of practice for cross country and volleyball is scheduled for Nov. 16. Quick said the middle school game schedules are still in development, pending more meetings with principals.

Per the amended NCHSAA schedule, the only sports with competitions taking place throughout the remainder of 2020 will be cross country. swimming and volleyball. The first football game day is scheduled for Feb. 26. Boys soccer as well as boys and girls lacrosse will start practicing in January. Boys and girls golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball will start in March. The first NCHSAA basketball practice date is Dec. 7, and the first games will be held Jan. 4. Baseball, girls tennis, track and field and wrestling will begin in April. A cheerleading invitational will be held May 22.

Again, the start dates for NCHSAA won’t necessarily mirror the middle school sports dates, but they will be similar.

Daryl Mason asked Quick what the middle schools’ financial situation will look like with the new schedule. Mason noted that gate profits from football typically help other sports pay for transportation and officiating, but that won’t be the case if the amount of spectators is restricted.

“We just weighed the pros and cons of it,” Quick said. “Do we not have middle school sports so we can save money, or do we give our kids an opportunity to compete and develop a team camaraderie and everything? And unfortunately, we’ll take it on the chin financially. But it’s good for our kids to have this opportunity. So in order for our students (to have the opportunity), we will take it on the chin.”

Quick noted that the district will need to “supplement” its middle schools to help them cover sports-related costs.

Pat Campbell asked if COVID-19 relief money could be used for that supplementation. Superintendent Jeff Maples said the school system is looking into that option, noting that the costs taken on by the district’s high school teams will be much higher than the middle school programs. Maples also said the district will monitor how attendance restrictions fluctuate in the weeks and months to come, as those changes will have an impact in terms of revenue.

