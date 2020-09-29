Boys’ soccer begins workouts

Richmond boys’ soccer started workouts Tuesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond boys’ soccer started workouts Tuesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond boys’ soccer started workouts Tuesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ soccer team had their first workouts of the 2020-2021 offseason Tuesday afternoon. The JV team went from 3:25-4:15, while the varsity team went from 4:30-5:30. In order to adhere to the NCHSAA’s social distancing guidelines, head coach Chris Larsen only had his players working on conditioning drills during workout sessions. The Raiders open their season January 25 at Jack Britt, and will play 14 games through March 10.