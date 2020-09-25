Raider Stadium turns green for local pastor fighting COVID-19

Raider Stadium is shrouded in green light Wednesday night in tribute to beloved local pastor, Ricky Jacobs. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Raider Stadium was bathed in green light on Wednesday night in tribute to beloved local pastor Ricky Jacobs, who is currently in the hospital fighting the COVID-19 virus.

“We want him to know that we are all praying for his recovery,” said Richmond Senior High School principal Jim Butler on Twitter.

Jacobs was first admitted to the hospital on Sept. 6, but was then moved to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, according to Southside Freewill Baptist Church’s Facebook page.

Per the most recent update on the church’s Facebook page earlier this week, Jacobs is currently on the ICU COVID-19 floor at the hospital as he continues to battle the virus.

Jacobs means a lot to the Raiders’ football team.

Head coach Bryan Till said Jacobs is a mainstay at Raider Stadium every week for both the junior varsity and varsity football games. Till added that Jacobs helps hand out water bottles to players on the sidelines during games and leads almost all the prayer devotions for the junior varsity team in pregame.

“He is an extremely selfless human being, and I don’t know that there is a single person in Richmond County who hasn’t received a pack of gum from ‘Rev,’” Till said. “Since August of 2018, Rev has sent me a prayer every week with very few exceptions. I can’t even tell you how much I love the Rev and how much I miss seeing him around this time of year. I pray he gets better soon!”

