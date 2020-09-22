Baseball holds first workouts

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School baseball team had its first day of workouts for the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday afternoon at the school baseball field. Head coach Rob Ransom said they plan to hold workouts on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. until the end of the month, when they will reevaluate the workout schedule going forward. On Tuesday, coaches had the team working on throwing, catching and conditioning drills. Ransom said they plan to work on hitting on Thursday. According to the NCHSAA’s amended scheduled, baseball is set to have its first official practice April 12, with the team’s season opener coming April 27 at Purnell Swett. The Raiders are limited to 14 regular season games, and the season will end June 11 at Scotland, with the first round of the playoffs set to start June 15.