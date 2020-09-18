Current, future Raiders comprise 7-on-7 league football team

Errol Hood addresses the Raider Elite 18-and-under football players before their practice Friday evening on the field behind Washington Street School. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Caleb Hood throws a pass during offensive drills at the Raider Elite practice Friday evening. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The death of Richmond Senior High School student Jalen David a few weeks ago sparked something of a call to action in Errol Hood.

“I just felt like as a youth coach, if we had something in place for him to do, to look forward to on a Saturday, that wouldn’t have happened,” Hood said.

So, fellow youth football coach John Carter reached out to Hood and the two began discussing what they could do. After doing some research, they came across a 7-on-7 football league called “Blazing7-on-7” that’s based out of Charlotte and has teams from all over the state, and thus, the Raider Elite football program was born.

The program has four age groups: the 10 and under (10U) group; the 13 and under (13U) group; the 15 and under (15U) team, which consists of players from the Richmond Senior High School junior varsity football team; and the 18 and under (18U) team, which consists of players on the varsity football team, including Tremel Jones, Jamari Broady, Jakolbe Baldwin, Dalton Stroman and Hood’s sons Caleb and Kellan.

“I just want to keep them in shape, keep the continuity flowing and keep their mindset on competing for a state championship in February,” Hood said.

Blazing7-on-7 opens its season this weekend, but Hood said the Raider Elite won’t play their first game until next Saturday and will find out who they play on Tuesday. The games are at Weddington Optimist Park in Weddington just outside of Charlotte.

Hood said the Blazing7-on-7 league is two-hand touch only to make sure there’s minimal contact, with the COVID-19 pandemic still ubiquitous.

Richmond football head coach Bryan Till said they typically only do 7-on-7 football drills during the summer, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to do that this past summer. Also, NCHSAA rules prohibit the Richmond coaches from having direct coaching contact with a 7-on-7 team composed entirely of Richmond players, according to Till.

So, once Hood and Carter came up with the idea for the Raider Elite team, Till and his coaching staff told their players about the 7-on-7 team and the Blazing7-on-7 league and shared some of Richmond’s playbook with Hood and Carter to use with the team.

“This has the potential to help us greatly in comparison to what other counties and teams are doing,” Till said. “With this avenue our guys continue to work on our schemes and on their chemistry which are both huge parts of our success. We are very grateful to John and Errol for giving the kids in our community this positive outlet given the challenges we are facing in education-based athletics.”

7-on-7 football involves the quarterback, running backs and receivers on the offensive side of the ball and just the defensive backs and linebackers on the defensive side of the ball. There are no offensive or defensive linemen.

Till said 7-on-7 football is effective at gaining timing on routes between skill position players and the quarterback and man-to-man competency for defensive backs, as well as short burst agility and scheme.

“The lack of contact and running offenses and defenses just designed for 7-on-7 could actually create bad habits,” Till said. “This means the way the program is run is especially important.”

Hood said the program is looking for sponsors to help fund the Raider Elite football program so that they can continue to provide a structured environment for the kids. If there are any interested potential sponsors, contact Hood at 910-331-6896 or Carter at 910-995-0385.

