XC team keeps rolling during pandemic

ROCKINGHAM — As workouts have resumed among Richmond Senior High School athletics, teams have had to adjust to various COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Being a non-contact sport, cross country has been able to adjust and transition seamlessly.

With the exception of the pre-workout temperature checks and questionnaires, the combination of being outside, smaller numbers and being able to space out runners at Hinson Lake has allowed cross country to workout with minimal interruptions.

“Things have been going great with practice so far,” said head coach Jessica Covington. “The changes have not been too hard for the runners because we are outside and have under 25 runners.”

Covington said the team has been working hard to improve their base times and improve their endurance.

“They want to run and are eager to improve,” she said. “This year has already been so different and being able to have practice and run has been a breath of fresh air through all of the changes due to COVID.”

During the summer, when the team was unable to get together because of the pandemic, Covington had her athletes running on their own.

Junior Maylyn Wallace said she would go to Hinson Lake and run about four times per week.

“I would run like two laps around there, and it just kept me at a good pace for the summer,” she said.

Senior Carson Jordan said he focused more on fast, quick tempo runs over shorter distances to improve his speed during the summer.

He said he would mix in some longer distance runs too, like a simple 5k, and try to compete against himself and progressively beat his previous best time each week.

“If I’m not really making that progress, I’ll try to adjust and see what I can do to make sure that I get my endurance just right, get my speed just right,” Jordan said. “I’d try to just, overall, make sure that at the end of the day, when the season comes, I’m prepared.”

Along with volleyball, cross country is set to be one of the first high school sports to return in North Carolina, as the amended NCHSAA schedule has it starting official practices Nov. 4 and running in its first meet Nov. 18 in a four-school meet hosted by Purnell Swett.

Jordan said cross country can set an example, with regards to competing safely during the pandemic, for all the other sports that are scheduled to come later in the winter and during the spring.

“As long as things can go right with us, I don’t see why things can’t go right for other sports,” he said.

Along with the later start, however, comes cooler and colder temperatures since cross country usually runs August to early November, but this year will run from mid-November to early January.

“I actually like running in the colder weather,” Wallace said. “I don’t know why, it’s just always been a thing for me. I always do better in colder weather.”

Jordan hopes that after everything that’s happened, sports are able to actually make their seasons come to fruition come November and beyond.

“Sports give a lot of opportunities to a lot of the athletes that do them,” Jordan said. “If they didn’t have some of these sports, there would be a lot of things that we couldn’t do. Even if we don’t have fans watching, it’s important that we get athletes on the field regardless and keep ‘Raider Magic’ alive.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.