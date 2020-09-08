NCHSAA announces increased group limits for workouts, new playoff dates

A breakdown of new playoff dates for all NCHSAA sports. Contributed Photo

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA announced Tuesday its plans for playoffs for all sports, in addition to new guidelines for workouts and skill development sessions, in accordance with Gov. Cooper moving North Carolina to Phase 2.5 last week.

“We are looking forward to fully resuming sports in November,” said NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker. “As always, we will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Effective Tuesday, the new guidelines for workouts allow for groups with a maximum of 25 people in an indoor venue and a maximum of 50 people in an outdoor venue, which is increased from prior limitations of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

All other social distancing guidelines and sanitary measures remain in place, according to a release from the NCHSAA.

“Excited to get more of our guys together,” said football head coach Bryan Till. “We get to focus less on organizing groups and more on actually getting better at what we love.”

Volleyball head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she was excited to see that larger numbers are being allowed inside and that volleyball’s workouts would be outside Tuesday, but would move indoors on Thursday for the first time since workouts started.

“Happy to see we are moving forward and somewhat back to normal,” Larsen said.

Boys soccer head coach Chris Larsen said the larger group limitations will allow him to run two workout groups for boys soccer, instead of having multiple times an afternoon or A/B day groups, when it begins workouts at the end of September.

“That’s always good to have everyone there together,” Larsen said.

He added that with the overlap in the boys and girls soccer seasons, he will likely start the girls soccer team’s workouts just a few weeks after the boys start, in order to “make sure we have the ball rolling for when we return from Christmas break,” he said.

“It’s good to see things moving in a positive direction. We are all anticipating a return to normalcy, this seems to be a step in that direction,” said athletic director Rob Ransom.

Playoff plans

The NCHSAA Board of Directors unanimously approved modified sports regulations and the calendar of new dates for playoffs.

For team sport playoffs, brackets will be limited to 32 teams, instead of the usual 64. Football will be subdivided into two 16-team brackets for each classification.

In team sports, in order to be eligible for a playoff berth, all schools must fully participate in conference competition as determined by each individual conference. If there are 1-6 schools in a conference, it will have one automatic playoff berth; if there are 7-8 schools in a conference, it will have two automatic playoff berths; and if there are more than nine teams in a conference, it will have three automatic playoff berths. The Sandhills Athletic Conference has eight schools, so it will have two automatic playoff berths.

Conference winning percentage will determine wildcard spots, and predetermined brackets will be used for playoffs in order to minimize travel.

“I figured playoffs would revert back to the ‘old way,’ but regardless of how they work, you still have to earn your way in by winning as many conference games as possible,” Chris Larsen said.

Boys and girls tennis and wrestling will only hold individual regional and state tournaments, since no dual-team tournament championships will be held this year.

At the conference level, individual sports will hold one conference tournament or meet that will not count towards the season or weekly limitation, allowing all conference schools to compete. The number of participants per sport will be determined later.

For team sports, a conference tournament or meet may be held, but must follow all season/weekly limitations. If a conference tournament is held, the two teams that make it to the final will be allowed one additional contest that is not subject to the season or weekly limitations.

“Our next step is to see how our conference breaks down our schedules, and if we will have the opportunity to have a conference championship game,” Chris Larsen said.

Modifed sports regulations

Along with the playoff dates, the NCHSAA also increased the season limitation from 10 to 14 meets for cross country, swimming and track & field.

Cross country meets will be allowed a maximum of four schools per meet. If there are four schools at a meet, teams are limited to just seven individuals; if three schools, then teams are limited to nine individuals; and if two schools, then teams are limited to 14 individuals.

Boys and girls golf teams are allowed to practice together since their seasons coincide. Golfers are required to abide by the triple-bogey rule. In dual-matches, teams are limited to five individuals; in tri-matches, teams are limited to 15 boys and 15 girls total; and in quad-matches, teams are limited to a maximum of 20 boys and 20 girls total.

Virtual meets will be allowed for swimming and diving, but teams must compete against another school during the same week and exhibition heats are allowed. For in-person meets, teams are limited to just participating athletes and one alternate per relay team for dual-meets and a maximum of 30 boys and 30 girls total are allowed for tri-meets. Exhibition heats are not allowed during in-person meets.

Boys and girls tennis are allowed to practice simultaneously when their seasons overlap. Only two teams can participate per contest, and teams are limited to participating athletes only, plus two alternates if only six are competing.

Track & field meets are limited to four schools per meet, and teams are limited to only participating athletes and one alternate per relay team.

Wrestling can hold a maximum of two tri-meets per week. Tournaments are not allowed, teams are limited to participating athletes only and meets will be strictly “head-to-head” competition only.

One weather-related postponed contest may be played in a week that will not count towards the weekly contest limitation. To exceed the weekly limitation, any other postponements due to weather or extenuating circumstances must be approved by the NCHSAA.

“We all need to start praying for good weather for the rest of the year, or with the shortened season, it’s going to be hard to make up games if there are any postponements,” Chris Larsen said.

