Pandemic affects finances for athletics locally and statewide

ROCKINGHAM — The abrupt stoppage and cancellation of sports that began in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cause a loss of revenue of at least $12 billion, according to an analysis done for ESPN.

Every level of the $100 billion sports industry in the United States has been affected, from local and high school sports teams to universities to major professional teams and leagues.

At the local level, Richmond Senior High School athletic director Rob Ransom said the pandemic and the cancellation of sports back in the spring hasn’t affected the athletic department’s finances as much as it could have.

“We didn’t make money at the gates, but we didn’t spend money either, so it pretty much cancelled each other out,” Ransom said.

Football and basketball are the primary revenue generators for most athletic departments. Ransom said softball and baseball can make money for the athletic department. Football is played in the fall, basketball is a winter sport and softball and baseball are both played in the spring.

During the 2018-2019 academic year, Richmond’s athletic department had a $38 loss in revenue overall, a surplus of $82 from the fall, a surplus of $3,780 in the winter and a loss of $3,900 during the spring, according to Ransom.

Ransom said fall 2018 was when the athletic department underwent a widespread uniform overhaul since it had become a Nike school, which likely contributed to why the revenue total was so low during football season.

The 2019-2020 academic year was much different, however. A particularly successful football season resulted in a $52,400 overall gain in revenue for the athletic department, with a $60,000 surplus during the fall, a $2,400 surplus during the winter and a $10,000 loss during the spring due to the purchase of new track uniforms, according to Ransom.

It remains to be seen how the NCHSAA’s amended calendar for all sports will affect the athletic department’s budget finances this academic year, especially since no sports are scheduled to start until Nov. 4, when volleyball and cross country are slated to get underway.

One of the biggest questions that will determine how the school’s financial situation will turn out is if fans will be allowed athletic events once the seasons start rolling around. If fans allowed, any attendance restrictions would have a financial impact as well.

“So much of this is so hard to deal with because we’ve never faced anything like this before,” Ransom said. “We’re trying to make decisions based on information we have at current time.”

Earlier in the summer, the athletic department held its annual raffle, which raises money to pay off some athletic debt, buy uniforms, pay for supplies and other things. But, changes due to the pandemic meant it only made about half as much money as it usually does.

“It was not quite as big an event, but we were able to hold something and recuperate some of that money and put it to good use to help us balance the budget and help us pay for things that we need to get paid,” Ransom said.

At the state level, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said the NCHSAA took 8-10 percent financial hit from the cancellation of both the entire spring sports season and the high school basketball tournaments at the end of the winter sports season.

“We’ve talked about the financial picture of the association and where we feel like we are,” Tucker said in a teleconference. “We have talked about the fact that yes, our finances are down. We have a $1 surcharge for our playoffs, and as we proceed all the way through, that money is shared money that we have the opportunity to give to our schools. Because we didn’t have spring playoffs and because we didn’t have that $1 surcharge that we were able to capture from our state basketball tournaments, that pot of money is gone.”

Tucker said the NCHSAA’s financial managers say the organization has taken a hit, but the combination of a small budget surplus and smaller operational expenses would be “part of the formula” for how the NCHSAA would recuperate the money it lost due to the pandemic.

At universities, athletic department budgets are being cut all across the country due to lost revenue from the cancellation of spring and cancellation and postponement of many fall sports during the pandemic.

Administrators and coaches are taking pay cuts at many Division I schools, and some schools have had to eliminate certain sports to save money. For example, Appalachian State was forced to cut men’s indoor track and field, men’s soccer and men’s tennis, while East Carolina eliminated its men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams and its men’s and women’s tennis teams.

This week, UNC-Chapel Hill announced massive budget cuts, consisting of reductions in salary for coaches, administrators and staff, as well as furloughs. The UNC athletic department said it expects to lose between $30 and $52 million of its $110 million pre-pandemic projected revenue, according to a report in the Daily Tar Heel.

Even though, administrators at all levels are scrambling to quell the losses, early returns indicate that sports face an uphill battle financially for years to come due to the pandemic.

