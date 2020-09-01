Volleyball workouts continue

Richmond volleyball senior Jakerra Covington works out at the practice fields behind Richmond Senior High School Tuesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond volleyball senior Taylor Chappell works out at the practice fields behind Richmond Senior High School Tuesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond volleyball works out at the practice fields behind Richmond Senior High School Tuesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond volleyball works out at the practice fields behind Richmond Senior High School Tuesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Richmond volleyball workouts resumed Tuesday afternoon. Due to social distancing restrictions imposed by the NCHSAA, the Lady Raiders worked out outside, rather than in the school gymnasium. According to the amended athletics calendar, volleyball is one of the first sports to open its season, along with cross country, on Nov. 4. Until they get closer to the season, head coach Ashleigh Larsen is currently workouts two days per week. She said due to the number of players that have signed up, she had to divide up all the interested players into two workout groups, the upperclassmen and the freshmen, in order to meet the social distancing guidelines.