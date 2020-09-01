WINGATE — Former Richmond Senior High School defensive end Antoine Shaw has transferred from UNC-Charlotte to Wingate University to continue his college football career.

“They were the school showing me the most love and keeping tabs on me through all the craziness that COVID-19 brought,” Shaw said. “Honestly, talking with the coach, they have an established culture that I want to be a part of.”

Currently, Shaw is attending classes virtually, which started last week, and is planning to move in on campus on Sept. 4.

“I am taking classes remotely on Zoom right now, but after these first two weeks, [Wingate] is going to try to in-person,” he said.

Wingate plays in the South Atlantic Conference in Division II. The NCAA cancelled championships for all Division II fall sports at the beginning of August, due to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Shortly thereafter, the South Atlantic Conference postponed the seasons for football and all other fall sports to the spring of 2021.

“I think it’s good and bad depending on your situation as an athlete,” Shaw said. “For me, I’m looking at it as a positive because I can get bigger, faster and stronger and also keep furthering my education.”

Shaw said the football team is doing workouts, even though football was pushed back to spring, but he hasn’t participated in any yet because he doesn’t get to campus until Friday.

In addition to Wingate, other transfer schools Shaw was considering included, North Carolina A&T, NC Central and Winston-Salem State.

Shaw started out his football career at UNC-Charlotte in 2017, redshirting that year. He didn’t play a snap in 2018, but made his college debut in a 52-17 win over UMass during the 2019 season.

His senior season for the Raiders, Shaw played in 10 games, recording one fumble recovery and 43 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss and two sacks.

