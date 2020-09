Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams undergo voluntary workouts at Hinson Lake Monday afternoon. Both squads have a couple workouts per week and head coach Jessie Covington encourages them to run on their own on off days. Covington said as the team approaches the Nov. 4 season start date both squads will workout on a more regular basis leading up to the first official practice.