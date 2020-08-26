Jail adjusts pandemic inmate intake policy

ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond County Jail is no longer quarantining new inmates for 14 days prior to their assimilation into the jail population.

Instead, new inmates are given a temperature check and given a mask for housing, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have stopped using the Judicial Center for [intake] processing because the courts have started back and the space is used daily for inmates going to court,” said Sheriff James Clemmons in an email.

In early May, the Daily Journal reported that an inmate in the jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, new jail inmates were being housed at the Richmond County Judicial Center for a 14-day observation period prior to joining the jail population.

“We had one when we were at the Judicial Center,” Clemmons said. “It was deep cleaned and the inmate is no longer here.”

Since that time, and the implementation of its new policies in response to the pandemic, the sheriff’s office said there have been no other recorded cases in the jail.

“We have constant cleaning and monitoring inmates for any signs or systems,” Clemmons said. “We have an RN on staff and consult with the health department when needed.”

At the beginning of April, the transfer of four jail inmates to state prisons was delayed following an order from the state telling prisons not to accept new offenders for two weeks, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, the jail has 72 beds, but is housing about 90 inmates. That number can fluctuate on a day-to-day basis depending on bail, the results of their trial, or other factors.

Clemmons said that the sheriff’s office works daily with the district attorney, the judges and the court clerk to get inmates into court so they can “hopefully be adjudicated as soon as possible.”

“We try to get low or unsecured bonds for nonviolent offenders,” he said.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.