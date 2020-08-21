Athletes face decision on transferring, early enrollment

ROCKINGHAM — Local upperclassmen football players who have committed to play at the collegiate level have a decision to make.

With high school football season in North Carolina pushed back to start in February and scheduled to run through April, players have to decide whether they will enroll early at their respective institutions and start their college football careers in January or play for their respective high schools.

UNC has a number of committed in-state recruits who have already announced that they plan to enroll early and forego their senior seasons, such as Power Echols from Vance, Keeshawn Silver from Rocky Mount and Gavin Blackwell from Sun Valley.

Richmond has several players committed to play at the next level, including Caleb Hood committed to UNC, Jaleel Davis and Jakolbe Baldwin both committed to NC State, CJ Tillman committed to Liberty and Dalton Stroman Jr. committed to Appalachian State.

Baldwin, Davis and Hood each said they are currently undecided about whether or not they will enroll early, but plan to discuss it with their family and coaches in the coming weeks and months.

“I’m just going to continue to work and better myself every day and prepare myself for what’s in store for me,” Baldwin said.

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said Scotland’s Zymere Reddick, who has offers from Lenoir-Rhyne, North Carolina A&T and Eastern Illinois, had planned to graduate early to go wherever he committed to, but he has decided to come back to play this winter and spring.

“I have had discussions with a couple of my players,” Bailey said. “Right now, it looks like they will be coming back. But, obviously this is a concern, especially for schools with a lot of Division I players.”

Also, with neighboring states like South Carolina proceeding with fall sports, some underclassmen athletes may decide to transfer in order to play in the fall, if they and their family feel that’s the best course of action for them to draw attention from college recruiters.

North Carolina has already seen one high profile transfer when Pinecrest High School quarterback Lucas Hunter, one of the state’s top QB prospects in the class of 2023, announced last week he would transfer to Dillon High School in Dillon, S.C. to play this fall.

“I was worried initially especially when we didn’t have a clear plan in the state of North Carolina,” Bailey said. “Now that we have a plan to play in February, which I think has a better chance of happening, I’m not really that worried about kids going to South Carolina.

“I have talked to several South Carolina coaches and many of them doubt that they will complete their season or ever get it started, despite what their plan is.”

Both Cheraw (SC) head coach Andy Poole and Chesterfield (SC) head coach Jonathan Eason each said that no Anson, Richmond or Scotland players had reached out to them about possibly transferring. Marlboro County High School head coach Bobby Collins could not be reached for comment.

Poole added that if North Carolina cancels its football season outright, he thinks a number of North Carolina players would transfer to South Carolina or elsewhere.

Baldwin, Davis and Hood each confirmed that they are not considering transferring to a South Carolina school or another state that is planning to play fall sports.

“I am not worried about our kids transferring because I try not to worry about things I can’t control,” Richmond head coach Bryan Till said in an email. “I am happy to support them and their family in whatever they think is best for them. We love them and know it is a privilege to coach them. We look forward to working with all of our kids toward the ultimate goal of bringing another state title to Richmond Senior High School.”

Some private schools in North Carolina are currently allowing athletes to practice and workout, and should the state move to Phase 3 of reopening, would then play games. If a student at an NCHSAA-member school like Richmond or Scotland transferred to a private school in NC, it likely wouldn’t be possible for them to transfer back if circumstances changed, according to NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker.

Per NCHSAA rules, this would also be the case if a player transferred to play the fall in another state, and then transferred back to North Carolina for their sport’s season in the spring.

“You get four separate seasons in high school,” Tucker said. “I can play my freshman year, my sophomore year, my junior year and my senior year. So you have four seasons and once you play that season regardless of where you play it in the country, in the state, or whatever school, you only get four.

“So with cross country being run as it normally is in Georgia, and then I come back and now I want to [run cross country] over here, then it’s probably going to be very difficult for me to do that, as you cannot have more than four separate seasons.”

