Workouts and conditioning activities underway, coaches adjust plans in accordance with new calendar

Rising ninth graders run football drills at the Ninth Grade Academy on Friday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Sports workouts and conditioning activities for high school sports are finally underway in Richmond County.

The Richmond Senior football team started its workouts Aug. 6, and has been utilizing the Ninth Grade Academy, Washington Street Elementary, the practice fields at Richmond Senior as well as Raider Stadium to spread out into the smaller groups necessary to maintain the NCHSAA’s social distancing protocol.

Only 25 people are allowed on a given field at a time, which means football is using a ratio of about five coaches to 20 players in each workout group. The student-athletes have specific check-in points before they can proceed to the practice field, where they get their temperatures checked and are asked a series of questions regarding possible symptoms.

According to coach Bryan Till’s workouts plan, the players must remain six feet apart from one another during workouts and must bring their own water bottles.

For the time being, Till’s plan states that all workout sessions will be agility, plyometric and speed-based in order to abide by the limitations on equipment use.

Despite all the restrictions, Till said workouts have gone well so far.

“You can really tell our guys were ready to get back together,” he said. “However, we have had some inconsistent attendance from our younger guys and having a couple of rained out practices hasn’t helped them get in a routine.”

The NCHSAA’s amended athletics schedule that was announced earlier this week stated that official football practices would start Feb. 8, with the first games coming Feb. 26 and running through April 9.

Till said some players have had questions about how things will look going forward with football pushed to the end of winter.

“I think the news that we are going to have a season helps some,” Till said. “However, the guys will have some pent-up energy for a few more months now in anticipation of playing again.”

With the NCHSAA-mandated dead period next week, Till said he and his coaches will decide what the plan for workouts will look like going forward.

“We will meet as a staff next week and back plan from the start of the season for what workouts need to look like going forward,” he said. “We have a very experienced staff and their input will be important into this uncharted territory.”

Volleyball

Due to the limitation of only being able to have groups of 10 people at a time indoors in the gymnasium, volleyball has been holding its workouts outdoors, where it can have groups of up to 25 people.

According to coach Ashleigh Larsen, her players have been holding workouts on the lower football practice field at the school. Check-in for the players takes place by the softball field close to the bus parking lot, and all players have to remain in their cars for the temperature check. Larsen said players are also wearing a mask and keeping 6-feet apart during workouts.

Volleyball started workouts Aug. 10, and according to Larsen, the first day was hectic, especially because storms rolled through and cancelled the majority of the first day’s workouts. She said the 10-12th grade workout group was only out there for about 15 minutes, but since then things have been smoother.

“Besides the humidity, which volleyball is not really used to practicing in, workouts have gone well,” Larsen said. “The girls have been very helpful in making things move smoothly. We have had a good turn out in each group. I have been very pleased. I could not have done it without the help from (assistant coaches) Melissa Dennis and Madelyn Chappell.”

Larsen said her players have put a lot of effort into workouts so far and have enjoyed finally being back together.

After next week’s NCHSAA dead period, Larsen said she isn’t sure yet what the exact plan for workouts will be at that point since volleyball’s season was pushed back to Nov. 4.

She said workouts will continue after the dead period, but the logistics of those workouts will be determined in the coming days by Larsen and her assistants.

Boys’ and girls’ cross country

As one of the first sports scheduled to start in the NCHSAA’s amended athletic calendar, boys and girls cross country has already been busy with workouts and conditioning activities.

They began voluntary workouts Aug. 10, and will continue to do Monday and Wednesday volunteer workouts through the month of August, with the exception of next week’s NCHSAA mandated dead period.

Coach Jessie Covington said her runners will run on their own on non-workout days.

“It is honestly safer that way,” she said.

Then starting in September, Covington said the plan is for the runners to have workouts 4-5 times per week, until their practices can officially start on Nov. 4, with their first competition coming a couple weeks after.

“Very excited we are getting the opportunity to run,” Covington said. “We will hit the ground running at a competitive level at our first official practice.”

Girls’ tennis

Girls tennis coach Neely Sullivan had originally planned for workouts and conditioning activities to begin the week of Aug. 24, after the NCHSAA mandated dead period for the first week of school from Aug. 17-21.

But, after the NCHSAA amended athletic schedule announcement yesterday that pushed girls tennis back to April 12, Sullivan said her squad wouldn’t start workouts until later this year.

Boys’ soccer

Originally, coach Chris Larsen had planned to start workouts for boys soccer on Aug. 24, but when the NCHSAA moved the start of the boys soccer season to Jan. 11, Larsen adjusted those plans to start workouts and conditioning activities in late September and early October, instead.

“After taking into consideration the new proposed starting date, we can allow everyone to start school and become comfortable in the ‘new normal,’” he said.

He said he hopes that starting later will allow some time for adjustments in the guidelines for workouts that give them more freedom in what they’re able to do.

Girls’ golf

Girls’ golf has no upcoming workout plans. Its players will continue to play and practice on their own until girls’ golf begins March 1, along with boys golf.

“Since our ‘home course’ at Foxfire Resort and Golf is about 35 minutes away, transportation would be an issue,” said golf coach Keith Parsons. “We look forward to getting started for real March 1 with our boys and girls.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.