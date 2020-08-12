NCHSAA adjusts 2020-2021 athletics calendar for all sports, moves football to February

Bryan Till Que Tucker

CHAPEL HILL – While revealing its amended 2020-2021 athletics calendar, the NCHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon that no official sports practices or tryouts would begin prior to Nov. 4. The NCHSAA voted to approve the new calendar Tuesday night.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all high school sports had their respective calendars adjusted, including football, which will begin Feb. 8 and run through early April.

“So much we don’t know still, but we know we will have the opportunity to play and be a part of the game we love,” said Raiders football coach Bryan Till.

Plans for workouts and conditioning activities will continue for Raider sports, including football, volleyball, cross country, boys soccer, girls tennis and girls golf.

Commissioner Que Tucker reiterated that these proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across the state. She stressed that North Carolina moving to Phase 3 of reopening would play a major role in whether or not athletics could proceed with this new calendar, even in November.

“We know that if conditions do not get to a level that allows us to transition into Phase 3, then we will have to make some adjustments, that we will have to drop back and punt,” Tucker said during a press conference. “We hope that will not happen.”

Playoff dates are yet to be determined, but Tucker said the NCHSAA will be devising a plan and format to put those in place for all sports at a later date.

“There probably will be some limitation, particularly in the number of teams and the number of persons who would be participating in our playoffs,” Tucker said.

With this new calendar, a number of sports seasons would overlap, which would affect multi-sport athletes. Tucker said there is no NCHSAA rule that prohibits a student-athlete from participating in multiple sports in the same season.

Cross country and volleyball will start things off with the first practices starting Nov. 4, and first meets and matches starting Nov. 16 and wrapping up Jan. 8. Cross country will be limited to 10 meets for its season, with a limit of two meets per week. Volleyball will be limited to 14 matches, with a limit of two matches per week.

“Happy to finally have a time frame for the season, and happy to see we can play,” said Raiders volleyball coach Ashleigh Larsen. “Eager to get a new plan together.”

Swimming and diving will get practices underway shortly after on Nov. 23, with meets beginning Dec. 7 and the season concluding Jan. 30. Swimming and diving will be limited to 10 meets for the season, with a maximum of two per week.

Boys and girls basketball will take one of the biggest hits in terms of having its season shortened. They will have their first practices starting Dec. 7, with first games starting Jan. 4 and the season wrapping up Feb. 19. Basketball will be limited to 14 games, with a maximum of two per week.

Boys soccer will start practices Jan. 11, with matches beginning Jan. 25 and concluding March 12. Boys soccer will be limited to 14 matches, with a maximum of two per week.

“I’m glad that we have a set date to use in order to plan and prepare for a successful season,” said Raiders boys’ soccer coach Chris Larsen. “It is definitely going to be different from any other year. I believe there are still things we will have to meet in order for this to be set into motion, but it is nice to finally have one answer to the many questions.”

Football will kick off practices Feb. 8, with games starting Feb. 26 and the season wrapping up April 9. Football will be limited to just seven games, with one played per week.

Boys’ and girls’ golf, girls’ soccer, softball and boys’ tennis will all start practices March 1, with matches and games starting March 15 and the season running until April 30. Each sport’s season is limited to 14 matches and games and can only play a maximum of two per week.

Finally, baseball, girls tennis, track and field and wrestling will begin practices April 12, with first games, matches and meets starting April 26 and running through June 11. Baseball, girls’ tennis and wrestling are limited to 14 games, matches and meets, while track and field is limited to 10 meets. Each of these sports are limited to just two games, matches and meets per week.

