Hoffman sewer project progressing

HOFFMAN — With Phase 1 of the construction of Hoffman’s sewer system in its final stages, Phase 2 is about to get underway.

David Honeycutt, a project manager for McGill Associates, the company overseeing the construction of the Hoffman sewer system, was on-hand Monday night to give Hoffman Town Council board members an update on the status of construction.

For the final stages of Phase 1, Honeycutt said the contractor still has about three or four connections to finalize and run into individual homes. But he said there were delays in getting the fencing up at the metering station in Moore County that the system will connect to.

“We’ll have the final record drawings on that submitted,” Honeycutt said. “Then we’ll be at the point of construction where we’re ready to make final connections to the houses and actually get into the sewer system and send it to Moore County from there.”

Homes that were in the original project plans and haven’t requested to be connected yet need to be reviewed and verified for functional septic systems by the Richmond County Health Department, according to Honeycutt.

To start Phase 2, Honeycutt said they’ve executed a contract with the Community Development Block Grant program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We’ve jumped into that and are working on getting the documents ready,” Honeycut said. “We’ve also been working on the engineer report for that phase. We’ve got that document to probably 85 percent as it sits right now so I think we should be able to submit that well ahead of the Sept. 8 deadline and keep that process moving forward.”

Mayor Tommy Hart said Phase 2 includes connecting Seaboard Street, Teal Street and part of Little Road to the rest sewer system.

“We’ve had environmental guides out already and walked some of that route and look for wetland impacts on that route,” Honeycutt said. “We found a little bit of wetlands, but nothing that was in the direct path of the sewers and right now we don’t anticipate having to have any wetland impacts with the project.”

Parks and recreation director Rory Jones asked Honeycutt about road paving once sewer lines were installed. Honeycutt mentioned how the contractor had to do full overlay of Wall Avenue and Hart Street and cuts across the road on Coulee and Perkins would be patched.

The Hoffman community will have the opportunity to discuss the sewer project, provide additional input and ask questions at the next Hoffman board meeting on Sept. 14.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly indicated that the plans for the annual Christmas event would probably be cancelled, due to lack of finances and COVID-19. However, further discussion of this possibility was tabled until a future meeting in September or October.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.