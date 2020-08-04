HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education cleared athletes to begin workouts Aug. 6 on Tuesday night.

Richmond Senior High School athletic director Rob Ransom presented the “Return to Play” protocol for athletics to the board during its meeting, which was approved shortly thereafter.

“I’m excited for our athletes and coaches,” Ransom said. “I know they have been looking for this opportunity for awhile.”

Aug. 6 would mark the start date for workouts, then there would be an NCHSAA dead period from Aug. 17-21, and workouts would resume Aug. 24, with the NCHSAA planning for the start of fall sports on Sept. 1.

“What we’re focusing on right now is just the workout,” Ransom said. “There’s very little equipment that can be used.”

Despite the NCHSAA transitioning to Phase Two of reopening guidelines a week ago, Richmond County had elected to remain in an indefinite dead period.

Per NCHSAA guidelines, following social distancing and certain cleaning criteria will be a requirement.

Ransom said the first of those criteria would be planning and following a cleaning schedule for facilities.

“Our maintenance department has done an outstanding job of getting supplies and making sure we have everything we need to start,” he said to the board.

Also, he said athletes would have a designated entrance and exit to the facilties, with designated areas for athletes to wait for practice or workouts to begin.

“When they check in, there will be monitors there to take their temperature, and they’ll be given a questionaire,” he said.

Each coach for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ cross country, volleyball and cheerleading presented practice plans to Ransom at a meeting last week.

For example, Ransom said, for football, coach Bryan Till’s plan has assigned separate areas that would be utilized at Raider Stadium, the practice fields and the Ninth Grade Academy.

“Each coach has assigned a different area that’s going to be utilized, and there is a person in charge of each one of those,” Ransom said. “That person will be the initial contact person and be in charge of documenting all the data.”

Following the NCHSAA guidelines, outdoor workout groups are limited to no more than 25 coaches and athletes per group, while indoor groups are limited to 10.

