Turner, White winners at Nitro Spring Nationals

Sam White during one of his races at this weekend’s Nitro Spring Nationals at Rockingham Dragway. Contributed Photo

ROCKINGHAM – Jay “Bulldog” Turner and Sam White claimed the top prizes at this weekend’s Nitro Spring Nationals at Rockingham Dragway.

In the much-anticipated return of the All-Harley Drag Racing Association series, Turner captured the Top Fuel title, while White bested Preston Bartlett in the final round for the Pro Drag title.

Ryan Peery had posted the Top Fuel event’s four quickest times going into the final, but Turner got the best of him in the final with his 6.614 at 201.10 mph time.

Two-time reigning NHRA Top Fuel Harley champion and nine-time race winner Tii Tharpe had a forced DNQ after he suffered a mechanical failure during warmup.

Other Sunday winners included John Price of Emmitsburg, Md., in Pro Mod, Troy Young of Wirtz, Va., in Hot Street, Jeff Workman of Scottsville, Ky., in Modified, Keith Browne of Semora in X-Gas, Scott Schenkel of Palmerton, Pa., in the 9.70 Index class, Bill Anderson of Liberty, Tenn., in 10.30, Kevin Winters of Richmond, Ill,, in 10.50 and Keith Carper of Laurel, Md., in 11.90.

Goldsboro’s Chris Wood won Draggin Bagger, Fountain’s Greg Quinn claimed the X-Bagger hardware, Dale Houston of Liberty, Texas, prevailed in Eliminator and Fountain’s Greg Quinn won the Trophy class.

Results from the AHDRA All-Harley Spring Nitro Nationals. (Includes reaction time, track time, target time, when applicable, and finish line speed)

TOP FUEL

Qualifying – 1. Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, 6.651, 206.73 mph; 2. Rich Vreeland, Bloomsburg, Pa., 7.048, 183.42 mph; 3. Jay Turner, Julian, 7.168, 146.50 mph; 4. Tyler Wilson, Walnut Cove, 7.372, 142.93 mph

Round 1 – Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, .213, 6.612, 201.97 mph, def. Larry Stanley, Laurinburg, no time; Jay Turner, Julian, .098, 7.922, 121.49 mph, def. Tim Kertigan, Novato, Calif., .069, 8.926, 101.73 mph; Tyler Wilson, Walnut Cove, .041, 9.291, 113.80 mph, def. Don Becker, Palm Coast, Fla., .292, 13.043, 61.62 mph; Rich Vreeland, Bloomsburg, Pa., .398, 13.621, 81.34 mph, def. Robert Stewart, Gloucester, Va., no time.

Semifinals – Turner, .095, 7.115, 146.45 mph, def. Vreeland, .140, 15.295, 65.55 mph; Peery, .223, 6.633, 210.31 mph, def. Wilson, .070, 7.102, 173.94 mph.

FINAL – Jay Turner, Julian, .099, 6.614, 201.10 mph, def. Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, .129, 6.639, 206.45 mph.

PRO DRAG

Qualifying – 1. Sam White, Chapin, S.C., 7.482, 170.79 mph; 2. Preston Bartlett, Palatica, Fla., 7.508, 169.93 mph; 3. Kirby Apathy, Deland, Fla., 7.633, 175.59 mph; 4. Jay Beasley, Winston Salem, 7.752, 161.83 mph.

Round 1 – Jay Beasley, Winston-Salem, .138. 7.854, 163.47 mph, def. Kirby Apathy, Deland, Fla., .370, 7.937, 172.61 mph; Preston Bartlett, Palatica, Fla., .170, 7.478, 169.76 mph, def. John McConnell, Darlington, S.C., .203, 7.870, 147.84 mph; Sam White, Chapin, S.C., bye.

Semifinals – Bartlett, .152, 7.521, 170.216 mph, def. Beasley, .119, 7.764, 162.63 mph; White, bye.

FINAL – Sam White, Chapin, S.C., .175, 7.426, 160.75 mph, def. Preston Bartlett, Palatica, Fla., .143, 7.517, 169.44 mph.

PRO MOD

Semifinals – Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., .059, 9.097, 144.30 mph, def. Loreto Pesce, Newark, Del., .122, 9.509, 146.96 mph; John Price, Emmitsburg, Md., .122, 9.130, 149.48 mph, def. Richard Boone, Mint Hill, foul.

FINAL – John Price, Emmitsburg, Md., .162, 8.634, 151.66 mph, def. Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., foul.

HOT STREET

FINAL – Troy Young, Wirtz, Va., .213, 10.055, 130.92 mph, def. Scott Schenkel, Palmerton, Pa., .122, 10.919, 122.28 mph.

STREET PRO

FINAL – Ryland Mason, was unopposed.

MODIFIED

Semifinals – Troy Young, Wirtz, Va., .138, 10.162, 129.48 mph, def. Don Leslie, Pinsow, Tenn., .134, 11.279, 111.82 mph; Jeff Workman, Scottsville, Ky., bye.

FINAL – Jeff Workman, Scottsville, Ky., .186, 9.626, 135.22 mph, def. Troy Young, Wirtz, Va., foul.

X GAS

FINAL – Keith Browne, Semora, was unopposed.

9.70 INDEX

Round 1 – Scott Schenkel, Palmerton, Pa., 1.054, 17.305, 66.75 mph, def. Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., no time; Bob Maier, Windermere, Fla., .067, 9.859, 136.06 mph, def. Jason Crisp, Winchester, Va., .125, 9.950, 130.33 mph; Crosby Blair, Georgetown, Tenn., .164, 10.017, 122.91 mph, def. Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., .086, 10.297, 129.64 mph; John Shotts, Galesburg, Ill., .351, 10.383, 108.47 mph, def. David Minton, Trinity, .146, 12.276, 96.09 mph.

Semifinals – Maier, .059, 9.795, 136.21 mph, def. Shotts, .046, 9.922, 132.58 mph; Schenkel, .057, 9.735, 122.97 mph, def. Blair, .078, 9.810, 135.12 mph.

FINAL – Scott Schenkel, Palmerton, Pa., .055, 9.732, 118.19 mph, def. Bob Maier, Windermere, Fla., .046, 9.849, 136.30 mph.

10.30 INDEX

Round 2 – Bob Maier, Windermere, Fla., bye; Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., .113, 11.107, 93.80 mph, def. Rick Medford, Cherokee, .052, 11.517, 122.74 mph; Bill Anderson, Liberty, Tenn., .233, 10.523, 114.02 mph, def. Chris Wood, Goldboro, .179, 10.664, 131.00 mph.

Semifinals – Maier, .076, 10.200, 127.05 mph, def. Reiss, .117, 10.167 breakout foul, 122.14 mph; Anderson, bye.

FINAL —- Bill Anderson, Liberty, Tenn., .053, 10.296, 126.15 mph, def. Bob Maier, Windermere, Fla., .056, 10.229 breakout foul, 124.53 mph.

11.50 INDEX

Round 1 – Brian Peterson, Archdale, .173, 11.937, 112.02 mph, def. Dead Bear Mashini, Stuart, Fla., .777, 12.416, 112.52 mph; Jeremiah Cullen, Ayden, .243, 11.839, 111.92 mph, def. John Shotts, Galesburg, Ill., .489, 11.369 breakout foul, 115.32 mph; Kevin Winters, Richmond, Ill., bye; Charlie Nalker, Brandon, Mich., .371, 11.640, 107.19 mph, bye.

Semifinals – Nalker, .259, 11.597, 101.51 mph, def. Peterson, .180, 11.783, 113.67 mph; Winters, .178, 11.509, 92.52 mph, def. Cullen, .130, 11.873, 112.35 mph.

FINAL – Kevin Winters, Richmond, Ill., .078, 11.514, 98.46 mph, def. Charlie Nalker, Brandon, Mich., .078, 11.589, 108.84 mph.

10.90 INDEX

Round 2 – Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., bye; Rick Medford, Cherokee, .625, 11.095, 99.62 mph, def. Paul Watson, Greensboro, no time; Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., .040, 11.144, 98.95 mph, def. Mark Crockett, Moneta, Va., .097, 11.132, 118.37 mph; Stony Westbrookk, St. Augustine, Fla., .095, 10.964, 114.41 mph, def. Kevin Winters, Richmond, Ill., .004, 11.064, 114.78 mph.

Semifinals – Reiss, .045, 11.061, 98.35 mph, def. Medford, .334, 10.909, 115.53 mph; Carper, .030, 11.441, 87.21 mph, def. Westbrook, .243, 11.415, 117.90 mph.

FINAL – Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., .029, 10.859, 115.61 mph, def. Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., .159, 10.761 breakout foul, 119.97 mph.

DRAGGIN BAGGER

Round 1 – Branon White, Winston-Salem, .228, 9.757, 138.66 mph, def. Joe Gladdin, Gastonia, Pa., .455, 12.140, 108.08 mph; Chris Wood, Goldsboro, .147, 10.168, 133.67 mph, def. Dave Miller, Bath, Pa., .588, 10.421, 134.00 mph; Greg Quinn, Fountain, .161, 10.336, 131.74 mph, def. Travis Groff, Hopkins, S.C., .237, 10.470, 128.15 mph; Unknown #11, bye.

Semifinals – Wood, .146, 10.223, 131.55 mph, def. Groff, .224, 10.663, 123.43 mph; Unknown #11, .237, 11.432, 113.51 mph, def. White, .282, 11.748, 123.05 mph.

FINAL – Chris Wood, Goldsboro, .125, 10.690, 115.28 mph, def. Unknown #11, .092, 11.440, 112.78 mph.

ELIMINATOR

Round 2 – Kevin Winters, Richmond, Ill., .018, 10.988 on an 11.000, 115.62 mph, def. Jeremiah Cullen, Ayden, .081, 11.732 breakout foul on an 11.800, 112.23 mph; Stony Westbrook, St. Augustine, Fla., .623, 11.076 on a 10.840, 113.69 mph, def. Wes Handy, Wilmington, foul; Dale Houston, Liberty, Texas, .175, 11.217 on an 11.000, 107.08 mph, def. Tyler Sherin, Roanoke Rapids, .374, 12.571 on a 12.390, 103.87 mph.

Semifinals – Winters, .071, 11.054 on an 11.000, 109.25 mph, def. Westbrook, .000, 11.181 on a 10.840, 118.56 mph; Houston, bye.

FINAL – Dale Houston, Liberty, Texas, .031, 11.104 on an 11.000, 119.19 mph, def. Kevin Winters, Richmond, Ill., .053, 11.113 on an 11.000, 115.08 mph.

X BAGGER

Semifinals – Mike Beland, Maiden, bye; Greg Quinn, Fountain, .306, 11.694, 133.08 mph, def. Chris Wood, Goldsboro, foul.

FINAL – Greg Quinn, Fountain, .222, 12.950, 67.08 mph, def. Mike Beland, Maiden, foul.

TROPHY STREET

Semifinals – Tyler Sherin, Roanoke Rapids, .083, 12.396 on a 12.390, 105.83 mph, def. Jeremiah Cullen, Ayden, .1099, 11.806 breakout foul on an 11.820, 111.26 mph; Vic Allen, Southern Pines, bye.

FINAL – Vic Allen, Southern Pines, .422, 12.675 on a 12.000, 105.21 mph, def. Tyler Shearin, Roanoke Rapids, foul.