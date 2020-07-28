NCHSAA transitions to Phase Two of reopening

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA Board of Directors voted that member schools which have begun summer workouts and conditioning can transition to Phase Two of reopening guidelines, according to an NCHSAA memo.

The guidelines become effective Aug. 3.

There are various similarities between Phase 1 and Phase 2. The biggest change is that equipment, such as balls, can now be shared within small groups and workout pods. The equipment must be disinfected frequently, and it requires disinfecting prior to use by another pod. Wearing protective equipment also remains prohibited.

“Looks like a good progression to the use of some equipment but also staying within the governor’s parameters,” said football coach Bryan Till. “I’m excited by it and I think it shows wisdom. I’m hoping we get the chance to implement it.”

Boys’ soccer coach Chris Larsen said he’s happy the state has opened the door for more specific workouts for whenever Richmond sports have the opportunity to start up again.

The guidelines still in effect include, adequate cleaning and sanitizing schedules, symptom and temperature checks, social distancing and a face mask must be worn, also locker rooms and weight rooms are closed and team travel is not permitted.

Even though some school districts around the state have begun some summer workouts with social distancing measures, Richmond County remains in a dead period for sports indefinitely.

However, some school districts, like Caswell and Nash counties, that decided to resume workouts ended up extending their own respective dead periods.

The NCHSAA is planning to meet virtually on Thursday morning with athletic directors from around the state to answer any questions the athletic directors may have about the resumption of sports and plans moving forward.

The memo also states that coaches of schools that have not participated in Phase One are “strongly encouraged to ensure a gradual return to activities, considering the condition of students who may have been physically inactive this summer.”

It also notes it’s important to “teach the daily monitoring protocol and ways that workouts will incorporate the 3 W’s of mitigating COVID-19.”

“The NCHSAA Staff has worked with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) on recommendations for member schools regarding summer activities that are in alignment with DHHS directives,” the memo states.

According to the memo, decisions regarding the previously implemented Sept. 1 start date for fall sports, will be made later in August.

