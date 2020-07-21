VanHorn, Gennarelli discuss future Dragway plans

Dan VanHorn

ROCKINGHAM — As the facility’s owners, Dan VanHorn and Al Gennarelli are steadfast in their plans to make sure there is no drop off in what Steve Earwood has built at the Rockingham Dragway when the duo take over full ownership of the track in two years.

“The biggest plan is to ensure that Steve’s legacy is maintained and kept intact,” VanHorn said. “We do not want to alter what works there now. We’re looking to augment. We don’t want to take anything away, we just want to add to.”

Earwood has had offers to buy the track in the past, but said he never took them seriously because he didn’t think the interested parties wanted to keep the track as a motor sports facility.

“I’ve got 28 years here, and I want it to continue on and be successful,” Earwood said. “I feel confident that they’ll be successful and not only continue what we established here, but even improve on what we’re doing.”

VanHorn is an avid drag racer, and he operates and promotes a drag racing series called the Modern Street Hemi Shootout, which just held an event at the Dragway earlier this month.

Like VanHorn, Gennarelli is also an avid drag racer, but comes from more of a business background as the owner and operator of Gennarelli Concrete and Construction.

VanHorn said he thinks their backgrounds and assorted skillsets complement each other well as track owners.

“We have been working together as casual enthusiasts since 2009, if I’m not mistaken,” VanHorn said. “So, we’re very like-minded when it comes to our interests, but our personalities and our assets business-wise are totally different.”

“We’ll be 50-50 owners,” he continued. “Al is a very experienced business owner, having his own businesses, and I’m a very experienced promoter, voice and face of an existing drag racing series, very good at working with sponsors and venues. So there are two different mentalities that kind of work well together. You have business talent and savviness on Al’s side, and you have promotional savviness and relationship and networking ability that I bring to the table.”

According to VanHorn, there are some racing formats that Earwood didn’t pursue that they intend to bring to the Dragway. But, to do that, one of their biggest priorities is first improving the surface of the track.

“We’re looking to change the reputation of [the Dragway] to being a track that is always at the highest standard in terms of the surface,” VanHorn said. “That’s one of our goals because that’s not the reputation it has now. We want the track to be considered a fast track and a very well-prepped track. So that’s priority No. 1.”

Both Gennarelli and VanHorn emphasized utilizing the Dragway’s unique length of 5000 feet to bring a whole new array of racing formats and competitions to the Dragway. VanHorn said it’s basically the only public-use track in the country that is that long.

On that same note, Earwood also said the pair were exploring the possibility of bringing longer half-mile races involving clientele with high-end cars like Lamborghini’s and Ferrari’s that want to run their cars 200 mph on the track.

“There’s plenty of space here to have these half-mile timed runs, so that brings a brand-new dimension to what we’re doing and bringing a new brand of clientele here for unique, different types of events. So I’m excited these guys are bringing that, plus they have such a passion for drag racing and the events we currently do, like the Super Chevy event, the MOPAR series, and so on, which will continue.”

