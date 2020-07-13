Helmick, Nall winners at MOPARS at the Rock at the Dragway

Two muscle cars approach the finish line during one of the races for MOPARS at the Rock at Rockingham Dragway on July 11, 2020. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal A Dodge Challenger does tire burnouts at the starting line before one of the races for MOPARS at the Rock at Rockingham Dragway on July 11, 2020. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — A 0.012 reaction time lifted Rockingham Dragway veteran Barry Nall and his 1968 Plymouth Barracuda to win against Laura Glassock and her 1971 Dodge Challenger in the final round of the Top ET/Footbrake combo eliminator portion of the 29th annual Griffin Motors MOPARS at the Rock expo over the weekend.

As Nall added to his resume as a five-time Rockingham track champion, Kevin Helmick, of New Bern, racked up two victories in his 2016 Hellcat Challenger in the Modern Street Hemi Shootout. If he continues his success at the next Modern Street Hemi Shootout event, he could be named “King of the Street.”

Off the track, Best of Show Awards went to the 1970 Dodge Swinger of Randleman’s Tom Rich in the classic division, to the 2015 Challenger of Anna Konya of Conway, S.C., in the modern division and to 2016 RAM of Dean Craft of Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the truck division.

Stephanie Wolfe of Sherrills Ford took home the Editor’s Choice Award for her 1983 Jeep and Charlotte’s Queen City Challengers earned the club participation trophy.

Other drag race winners included Joshua Jones of Kannapoliis, who won the Charger Shootout, Joshua Gibson of McColl, S.C., who prevailed in the Challenger Shootout and Statesville’s Mark Dudley Jr., who beat David Horton in the Trophy Class final round.

Other winners were Brian Brunt of Wixom, Mich., Chris Detresne of Pomfret, Md., John Govenettio of Hamburg, N.Y., Don Springstead of Gillett, Pa., and Laura Willingham of State Road.

Full Results

Racing results include reaction time, track time in relation to target time and finish line speed:

CHRYSLER/DODGE/JEEP/PLYMOUTH CAR SHOW

Editor’s Choice Award – Stephanie Wolfe, Sherrills Ford, 1983 Jeep

Best of Show Classic – Tom Rich, Randleman, 1970 Dodge Swinger

Best of Show Modern – Anna Konya, Conway, S.C., 2015 Dodge Challenger

Best of Show Truck – Dean Craft, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2016 Dodge RAM

Best Club Participation Trophy – Queen City Challengers, Charlotte

CHARGER SHOOTOUT –Joshua Jones, Kannapolis, 2019 Charger, .004, 12.597 on a 12.550, 100.78 mph, def. Greg Donaldson, Charlotte, .127, 12.240 on a 12.000, 112.28 mph.

CHALLENGER SHOOTOUT – Joshua Gibson, McColl, S.C., .352, 12.956 on a 12.900, 110.13 mph, def. Chris Martin, foul.

TOP ET/FOOTBRAKE COMBO

Round 5 – Joe Hartsell, Stanfield, 1971 Dodge Dart, .031, 5.537 on a 5.490, 119.90 mph, def. Walt Thrower, Willow Springs, 1967 Plymouth Barracuda, .125, 6.367 breakout on a 6.380, 103.57 mph; Barry Nall, Eagle Springs, 1968 Plymouth Barracuda, .007, 5.865 on a 5.850, 116.94 mph, def. Dennis Copple, Shallotte, .039, 6.387 breakout on a 6.400, 103.57 mph; Laura Glasscock, Keysville, Va., 1971 Dodge Challenger, .057, 6.504 on a 6.480, 103.54 mph, def. Darin Smith, Sanford, 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner, .127, 6.596 on a 6.580, 103.18 mph.

Semifinals – Glasscock, .017, 6.482 on a 6.480, 106.24 mph, def. Hartsell, .031, 5.517 on a 5.500, 122.39 mph; Nall, bye.

FINAL – Barry Nall, Eagle Springs, 1968 Plymouth Barracuda, .012, 6.165 on a 5.860, 91.59 mph, def. Laura Glasscock, Keysville, Va., 1971 Dodge Challenger, .036, 8.501 on a 6.480, 93.20 mph.

TROPHY

Round 3 – Unknown #2250, .414, 13.775 on a 13.750, 99.95 mph, def. Nat Wolfe, Sherrills Ford, 1979 Jeep, .278, 12.595 breakout on a 12.600, 93.63 mph; Joshua Jones, Kannapolis, 2019 Dodge Charger, .275, 12.761 on a 12.490, 88.95 mph, def. Unknown #985, .564, 13.031 on a 12.600, 108.80 mph; David Horton, Belews Creek, 1967 Dodge Coronet, .047, 12.826 on a 12.440, 86.14 mph, def. James Lowe, Colfax, 1969 Dodge Coronet, .031, 15.883 on a 15.360, 81.79 mph; Mark Dudley Jr., Statesville, .079, 13.733 on a 13.650, 84.00 mph, def. Unknown #258, .182, 12.136 on a 12.000, 113.25 mph.

Semifinals – Horton, .113, 12.862 on a 12.440, 93.88 mph, def. Uknown #2250, .471, 13.955 on a 13.750, 98.39 mph; Dudley, .099, 13.779 on a 13.650, 85.54 mph, def. Jones, .275, 12.508 breakout on a 12.550, 109.95 mph.

FINAL – Mark Dudley Jr., Statesville, .046, 13.715 on a 13.650, 90.54 mph, def. David Horton, Belews Creek, 1967 Dodge Coronet, .083, 12.539 on a 12.490, 105.76 mph.

MODERN STREET HEMI SHOOTOUT

Final Rounds

OUTLAW – Kevin Helmick, New Bern, 2016 Hellcat Challenger, was unopposed.

8.50 INDEX – Kevin Helmick, New Bern, 2016 Hellcat Challenger, def. Ron Polidora, Hubert, 1964 Dodge Polara.

10.0 INDEX – Brian Brunt, Wixom, Mich., 2008 Jeep SRT, def. Leanne Mayberry, Roanoke, Va., 2016 Hellcat Challenger.

10.50 INDEX – Chris Dutresne, Pomfret, Md., 2018 Jeep Trackhawk, def. George Fedrick, Manassas, Va., 2013 Dodge Charger.

12.50 INDEX – John Govenettio, Hamburg, N.Y., 2016 Hellcat Challenger, def. Steve Benecke, Havertown, Pa., 2017 Dodge Charger.

BRACKET – Don Springstead, Gillett, Pa., 2006 Dodge Charger, was unopposed.

ROOKIE – Laura Willingham, State Road, 2015 Dodge Challenger, def. Joe Grana, Pembroke, Fla., 2019 Hellcat Challenger.

Rockingham Dragway contributed to this story.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2748 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.