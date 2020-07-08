NCHSAA waiting on Cooper before making before making decision on sports

CHAPEL HILL – The NCHSAA didn’t provide any new updates regarding the status of high school sports in North Carolina for the upcoming academic year during a press briefing on Wednesday morning.

Commissioner Que Tucker said that the NCHSAA is waiting on Gov. Roy Cooper to announce a plan with regards to how schools across the state will operate.

“We believe that education comes first and that athletics is an extension of the classroom, supporting and accentuating the lessons that are being learned in those classrooms,” Tucker said in her opening statement. “We know everyone wants to decision about whether or not all sports will start on time. We know that everyone wants to know in particular, will the Friday night lights be on for our schools across the States, starting in August, or would it be in September, but we simply cannot give you that answer.”

Even though a small number of schools in other counties across the state elected to begin voluntary summer workouts for some sports when the NCHSAA lifted the dead period on June 15, Richmond athletic director Rob Ransom reiterated that Richmond County’s dead period, which was extended indefinitely last week, will continue until Cooper’s announcement sheds some light on the plan for schools going forward.

“We applaud our member schools for operating and what they believe to be the best interest of their students and their communities as it relates to their health and safety,” Tucker said.

Ultimately, Tucker said it’s hard to envision sports being played unless schools can open in some capacity.

The options that Gov. Cooper and the state education and health officials are considering are Plan A, which means almost all students are in schools on a daily basis with social distancing and some increased health and sanitizing measures; Plan B, which is a hybrid combination of some students in school and some doing online remote learning; and Plan C, which is where all students are remote learning from home.

Tucker said the NCHSAA is devising plans for how to proceed for each of those possible scenarios.

According to the current NCHSAA schedule, August 1 is the start date for fall tryouts and practices. Tucker said based on the plan that the schools end up enacting, the calendar can be adjusted to accommodate changes that take place. For example, if all or some sports have to wait some time and don’t get the go-ahead until October, then the NCHSAA would devise a plan for an adjusted season for each affected sport.

“It would be incumbent upon us as a staff to put together something for our schools that those fall sport teams play, even if it’s for a month, a month and a half,” Tucker said. “So we’ve got everything on the table. No lines really drawn in the sand right now, except that we know that August one is approaching quickly, and so a decision on this will probably come sooner rather than later.”

Tucker also said four COVID-19 positive cases in student-athletes have been reported to them so far. However, she says contact tracing indicates those cases did not stem from organized athletic activities. One or two of the cases were traced to the outbreak in Myrtle Beach.

