Anderson mulls college decision, hopes for senior season despite pandemic

ROCKINGHAM – Georgia Grace Anderson never thought she’d play volleyball when she was growing up.

“My mom kind of forced me into it in sixth grade to play rec ball, so I decided to play,” Anderson said. “Then after that, I just fell in love with the game and I haven’t stopped since.”

Now, the rising senior is anxiously trying to figure out where she wants to play at the next level.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused all kinds of issues for Anderson and other high school athletes with plans to play and compete in college. She said she hasn’t been able to visit all the schools she’s wanted to tour.

“Without the COVID-19 pandemic, I probably would have made my decision of where I wanted to play by now,” she said. “William Peace [University] is the only place I’ve toured, and when we went there, I liked it a lot. So that’s probably my top choice as of right now, but it’s the only place I’ve toured.”

UNC-Pembroke offered her a walk-on spot, and she’s also considering Averett University, Greensboro College and Methodist University.

“I hope to watch her continue her dreams of playing at the next level, wherever that may be,” said Richmond coach Ashleigh Larsen. “She has worked hard during the season and in the offseason. She even gave up other sports she enjoyed to push her dreams for this one.”

Ideally, Anderson is looking for a smaller school with smaller class sizes and a small professor-to-student ratio. She also knows she wants to study to be a schoolteacher, but she says she isn’t quite sure what grades or subjects she wants to teach yet.

In anticipation of hoping to play this upcoming school year, Anderson, like the rest of her volleyball teammates, have continued practicing and working out on their own. Larsen has been posting workouts on social media every week for her players to do while quarantined at home.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Anderson’s parents even bought and installed a volleyball net in their backyard so that she could keep her skill level up.

While getting increased playing time, Anderson improved greatly from her sophomore year to her junior year. She increased her kills from 119 to 261, her hitting percentage from .228 to .431, her digs from 15 to 36 and her solo blocks from 17 to 27.

“She is definitely going to step into being a leader on the team,” Larsen said. “She is one of seven seniors we should have returning. She works hard and comes with a lot of knowledge. She is always eager to help her teammates succeed.”

Ultimately, Anderson hopes that all the work she’s putting in now to prepare for her senior year doesn’t end up going to waste if the pandemic ends up affecting upcoming sports season. She said she’s hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“I just want to have some type of season,” Anderson said. “Even if it’s like a month or two weeks, whatever, just some type of senior season that I can have, or I guess that every athlete can have.”

“Every athlete looks forward to their senior season, their senior night, stuff like that. The fact that this pandemic might be the reason that I don’t have my senior season, it’s just really frustrating and disappointing.”

