ROCKINGHAM — Even with spring football cancelled and spring semester classes all online due to the coronavirus pandemic, former Richmond Senior High School running back Dante Miller still wakes up at 5 a.m. every day.

Then, the Columbia University junior works out, eats, has another workout, takes a nap, and then runs routes for a couple hours with current Raiders senior quarterback Caleb Hood. After that, the pair works out again together, going full speed through various strength exercises and field drills ranging from weighted lunges to ladder drills.

The daily routine is similar to, but still different from what he’d be doing if he were able to be back on campus at Columbia.

“[The team] will have online meetings about two or three times a week,” Miller said. “We’re going over plays, formations and stuff like that. It’s pretty much a daily routine now, since we can’t be with the coaches, so it’s a seven day a week job.”

Miller is making sure he’s physically and mentally ready to go whenever colleges and universities call student athletes back to campus to begin preparation, should the 2020 college football season get the green light.

“Whether they change the schedule to be later in season, whether they don’t change it, no matter what they do, I’m going to be ready regardless,” Miller said. “I’m not going to throw my bags on the one ship, but I’m just gonna make sure I’m grinding every day for when the time does come.”

Like Miller, Presbyterian freshman wide receiver Jordyn Wall is also back home in Richmond County while colleges and universities remain closed.

After getting his first taste of regular college classes in the fall, Wall finds that he’s forced to spend more time on his classwork to teach himself with Presbyterian adopting online classes and distance learning like the rest of the country, as opposed to learning directly from a professor in a typical classroom setting.

“In math classes or classes that, being there, and seeing the teachers working out the problem in person, then you’re able to ask them questions, versus watching videos, and then if you have to ask you a question, you have to email them and then wait for them to respond,” Wall said.

Miller feels like the online classes make him have to focus and pay attention more in class.

“For people who are better with tangible learning, learning through a video camera can be sort of difficult for some people like that,” Miller said. “It also forces the teachers to really understand the students’ situations more than they do when we’re in person.”

UNC Charlotte defensive end Antoine Shaw is in a slightly different situation compared to his former Raiders teammates. The redshirt junior is currently in the transfer portal, and after finishing out the spring semester, is now exploring his options for where he wants to play his final two years of eligibility.

“I’ve had a couple of schools text me on Twitter or send me emails and stuff like that, but nothing too serious right now that I’ve really been looking into,” Shaw said.

The pandemic and the resulting quarantine have made things difficult for Shaw to fully explore his options and what each school has available to him. Since campuses are closed and many people are still locked down at home, he hasn’t been able to meet with coaches or take visits to tour schools.

“I haven’t been able to go to the UNC-C football facility and get my film because everything’s closed down,” Shaw said. “So that’s a big issue. But with stuff opening back up, I’ll be able to go and get that film and send it out to coaches. Once the semester is over, coaches will really start to look more because they want to see grades and stuff.”

Since he arrived at UNC-Charlotte in 2017, Shaw hasn’t been able to secure much playing time for the 49ers, getting snaps in just one game, a blowout win over UMass last year. He hopes that will change wherever he ends up.

“I just want to go somewhere where I’m where I’m welcomed,” Shaw said, “somewhere I feel at home, where I feel I have no distractions and somewhere where I can just have a fresh new start.