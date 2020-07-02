Richmond extends sports dead period indefinitely

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools has extended the dead period for sports indefinitely, according to a statement released by Richmond Senior High School athletic director Rob Ransom.

“After discussion with local health officials and out of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches, voluntary conditioning and skills development sessions for fall sports have been postponed,” the statement said.

“We encourage all of our athletes to continue working out individually in preparation for your season. We will continue to monitor this situation and make decisions based on the safety of our students.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association originally ended the dead period on June 15, but decided to leave the final decision about how to proceed up to local county education officials.

Most Raider coaches have been providing their athletes with workouts to do on their own during the 100-plus day dead period, while COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in North Carolina.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in regards to what’s going on, so we just continue to look forward to the time we can get together again with our guys,” said Raiders football coach Bryan Till. “We miss them greatly.”