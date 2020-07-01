Richmond girls’ soccer players lament lost senior season

“It felt like something was taken away from me.”

ROCKINGHAM — Like every high school athlete in North Carolina, on March 12, the Richmond girls’ soccer team received news that would leave an indelible mark on their athletic careers.

Senior Carley Lambeth and the rest of the Lady Raiders boarded a bus set to take them to a road game against Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville.

While waiting to depart, Lambeth said she noticed head coach Chris Larsen on the phone outside the bus. The ominous look on his face gave her some inclination that it wasn’t good news.

As Larsen boarded the bus, Lambeth and several other players rose out of their seats.

“Larsen, what was that about?” she asked.

“Okay, I need everyone to sit down,” he responded.

As the team listened intently, Lambeth said Larsen proceeded to tell the team that the Jack Britt game would likely be their last game of the season, due to school closures and the impending cancellation of all spring sporting events stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Seniors, this could be your last soccer game ever, so give it your all,” Larsen said.

Three early goals, just minutes apart, were the deciding factor in the Lady Raiders’ 3-1 win later that evening.

“When we got there that night, we were all pumped up and ready to play knowing that it could be our last time on the field together,” Lambeth said. “That was the best we had played all season.”

While it has been difficult for the players to adjust to losing out on their season and the remainder of their school year, it has been even more difficult for the team’s six seniors who missed out on a final season of competition, particularly the three four-year varsity players, Lambeth, Avy Lucero and Valery Standridge.

“It felt like something was taken away from me,” Standridge said. “When they told us that sports were cancelled, I thought we would come back. But when I found out we weren’t, it was very heart wrenching. I know that it had to happen, and it was for our own safety. But I miss what I could have built with the rest of the team and the girls.”

The three other seniors on this year’s squad were Layne Maultsby, Hailey Miller and Aerial Spooner. According to Larsen, Maultsby and Miller were both multi-sport athletes and decided to play soccer this year after not playing since middle school, while Spooner was entering her second year on the varsity squad and was expected to get competitive minutes this season. Maultsby and Miller, he said, were both starting to get back into the swing of soccer before the news broke about the season’s suspension and cancellation.

Coming into the season, the Lady Raiders were replacing a whopping 11 seniors from last year’s squad that earned a first round bye in the state tournament before falling in the second round.

“We would have loved to try to make it further in the state playoffs,” Standridge said. “But, realistically, I think it was more about just having fun and having those memories with everyone.”

Despite losing out on the time-honored tradition of a senior campaign culminating in Senior Day, Lambeth, Lucero and Standridge aren’t completely done with soccer yet. The sport has been a lifelong passion for each of them, having started playing before they were 5 years old.

“When I first started walking, I had a ball at my feet already,” Lucero said.

Soccer has even inspired Lambeth to choose physical therapy as a future career because of an injury that she sustained that required physical therapy as treatment.

Lucero at least has college soccer to look forward to, having recently committed to Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte. But both Lambeth and Standridge have chosen to focus solely on academics in college, with Lambeth planning to major in exercise science at UNC-Wilmington and Standridge planning to stay locally at Richmond Community College for a year or so and transfer to UNC-Pembroke to study nursing.

Standridge said she and the rest of the team hope they can get together sometime soon once things settle down a bit to have a small game or just reminisce about everything.

“I know some of the younger girls want to get together and just play so they can stay in shape for the next season,” Standridge said. “It’s nice having all of us close and all of us building those connections because we always not only think about ourselves, but we think about how it affects the other girls, too. It was good while it lasted.”

