Richmond golfer Rich looks ahead to senior season after COVID-shortened spring

ROCKINGHAM — A year ago, at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regionals, Richmond golfer Jonathan Rich came up just four strokes shy of qualifying for the state tournament as a sophomore.

With another year of practice at the Pinehurst golf courses under his belt, Rich set his sights on being the first Richmond boys golfer to qualify for the state tournament in more than five years. But, the suspension and cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, threw a wrench into those plans.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, I guess because of everything going on right now,” Rich said. “But it’s really tough.”

Rich was slated to be Richmond’s No. 1 player for the third year in a row on a team that returned everyone from last year’s squad.

“Jonathan has been a leader on the team since he’s been the best player the past two seasons,” said coach Keith Parsons. “Even though we didn’t get to play any matches this season, he was a steadying force for the younger players and someone the other veterans could count on to show them how it is done.”

Even with his successes on the course, including being named as one of the 2019-2020 Pinehurst Winternational All-Americans, Rich didn’t take up golf until he was in middle school.

Primarily a baseball player up until that point, he picked up golf from one of his friends shortly before he started seventh grade. After developing an affinity for the game, Rich said he practiced a lot with his grandpa and continued to work on improving his game on his own.

The mental and individual aspect of the game is one of the things that drew him to it.

“Golf is a game where you can’t just rely on other teammates,” Rich said. “If you mess up, it’s on you, and if you play well, it’s on you. It’s so mental because if you have a strong mindset and integrity and you work really hard, it starts to pay off on the course.”

That strong mindset, drive to succeed and motivation to work hard to continue improving his game stems from the memory of his late mother, who passed away in a car accident when he was just seven years old.

“[The accident] kind of changed my perspective on life,” Rich said. “It seemed like a tragedy at the time, but it really brought my family together, and showed me to appreciate every moment.

“Sometimes golf can be a little bit challenging on your mind, and sometimes just thinking about her, it kind of gives me peace.”

The cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season may affect Rich beyond this spring and summer. Junior year of high school is typically one of the most important years for athletes like Rich who have aspirations of playing at the collegiate level.

No golf matches or tournaments makes it impossible for coaches to evaluate players and for players to showcase their skills and separate themselves from their competition. In addition, travel restrictions because of the stay-at-home orders and university closures make it difficult for athletes to visit and tour the schools themselves.

However, Rich said he’s still received interest from a few Division II and Division III programs. So far, Wingate, Campbell University and UNC-Greensboro are his top preferred options.

“If he is able to play some tournaments this summer, he will have the opportunity to be in front of some coaches,” Parsons said. “If he wants the opportunity to play golf in college, he should get it. He’s good enough on the course and in the classroom to make it happen.”

