New softball batting facility, locker room in the works at Richmond Senior

HAMLET — In a special called meeting held via teleconference Friday, the Richmond County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new batting cage facility and locker room near the softball field at Richmond Senior.

The project’s price tag is $105,000. Construction will be funded with $45,000 from a Cole Foundation grant, $45,000 from the Board of Education and approximately $15,000 raised by Richmond Senior parents. The batting facility will be built at the same location as the current batting cage, along the left-field line at the high school’s softball field. Once the project is completed, Richmond Senior’s baseball and softball teams will share the facility temporarily. The baseball program will eventually get its own batting facility.

The softball team’s new locker room will be built near the softball field’s parking lot. As a part of the project, the parking lot will be graded down. Daryl Mason asked if paving the parking lot was an option; Superintendent Jeff Maples said that hadn’t been discussed, but “it’s something we can look at later on.”

A start date for the project hasn’t been established, but the softball team wants it completed by this fall.

“It will put them on par with the competition we’ve been facing on a state level,” Chairman Wiley Mabe said. “That’s what got us in this next step. We’re going against some really good pitching. You can get in that batting facility and rev that pitching machine up and get ready to face those first-class pitchers.”

Contributed file photo The Richmond Senior softball team will soon have a new batting facility and locker room. The Richmond County Board of Education is chipping in $45,000 for the $105,000 project, and the rest of the funding comes from a $45,000 Cole Grant and $16,000 raised by Richmond Senior parents. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_soft.jpgContributed file photo The Richmond Senior softball team will soon have a new batting facility and locker room. The Richmond County Board of Education is chipping in $45,000 for the $105,000 project, and the rest of the funding comes from a $45,000 Cole Grant and $16,000 raised by Richmond Senior parents.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer