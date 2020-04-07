Rockingham Dragway announces more schedule changes

ROCKINGHAM — Scrambling to adjust a 2020 racing schedule thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, Rockingham Dragway on Tuesday announced new dates for two of the sport’s biggest motorcycle races including the AMRA-sanctioned 29th Annual Jim McClure All-Harley Nitro World Finals.

To ensure the participation of nitro bike racing’s biggest stars, including current NHRA champion Tii Tharpe of East Bend and former champ Jay Turner of Julian, the McClure World Finals now will be contested Nov. 13-15, two weeks later than originally scheduled.

It will be preceded by the spring-time-in-July running of the All Harley Drag Racing Association’s Nitro Spring Nationals presented by Cos’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson on Highway 15-501 South in Pinehurst.

Originally slated for May 15-17, the Spring Nationals will be contested on the July 31-August 1 weekend with a Top Fuel and Pro Fuel lineup that includes the aforementioned Carolina stars along Ashville’s Tracy Kile, Walnut Cove’s Tyler Wilson, Sam White of Chapin, S.C., Bill “Billy Jack” Jackson of Honeybrook, Pa., Rich Vreeland of Bloomburg, Pa., and reigning AMRA champ Randal Andras, of Amelia, La.

Go to rockinghamdragway.com for all the latest news and schedule adjustments.