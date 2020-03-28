Check out Champion Media’s virtual basketball tournament between the top 8 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides each winner!
Related Articles
Virtual FAN-Tastic Tournament Round 3
March 26, 2020 Melody Evans Basketball, College Sports, Sports Comments Off on Virtual FAN-Tastic Tournament Round 3
Check out Champion Media’s virtual basketball tournament between the top 32 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides each winner!
Balanced attack leads to Raiders’ first win, McDougald paces Lady Raiders
ROCKINGHAM — In his first two seasons as Richmond Senior boys basketball coach, Donald Pettigrew has watched his group drop the opening contest in back-to-back years. History looked to repeat itself early against visiting Anson […]
Hamlet hoops teams enjoy sweep over Spring Hill in home opener
HAMLET — For the first time in two weeks, Hamlet Middle boys basketball hit the hardwood for its home opener against Spring Hill on Monday. After shaking off some rust early, the Rams benefited from […]