Tough year for high school recruiting

Contributed by Shawn Weigman Richmond’s Jake Ransom (24) welcomes Cam Carraway (14) home during the team’s doubleheader rout at Seventy-First on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Ransom, Carraway and three other Raider seniors were named to the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team on the heels of their repsective efforts this past season. Contributed by Shawn Weigman Richmond’s Jake Ransom (24) welcomes Cam Carraway (14) home during the team’s doubleheader rout at Seventy-First on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Ransom, Carraway and three other Raider seniors were named to the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team on the heels of their repsective efforts this past season.

The suspension of spring sports at Richmond Sr. High School understandably generates a great deal of sympathy for seniors missing out on most, if not all, of their final seasons. Instead of forming indelible memories of playing their final high school season with friends and teammates, spring sport athletes will mostly recall their final years for what could have been.

But everyone, regardless of class, is missing out an important portion of the recruiting cycle. For high school athletes with the potential to play at the next level, they’re missing the chance not only to play the sport they love but also to be seen by college coaches – coaches who hold the key to scholarships that could extend their playing career and help pay for a college education.

Richmond Sr.’s impressive record of sending players, from a variety of sports, on to the college ranks is well documented. According to head baseball coach Rob Ransom, there are players with that kind of potential on the current roster – players with the type of size, skill and athleticism that would interest college scouts. The problem is, and important chunk of the period where they would have, ordinarily, not only been developing but gaining exposure, has been erased.

The college recruiting cycle for high school athletes and has moved earlier and earlier over the years. Often, potential prospects are identified, recruited and, in some cases committed, well before their senior season even begins.

Richmond Sr, football standouts Jakolbe Baldwin and Caleb Hood committed, respectively, to NC State and UNC, during the spring of their junior years, well before ever playing a down of their senior campaigns.

Baseball’s a little different from football, though. For one thing, next level coaches don’t really use game tape assess athletes’ playmaking ability, as they do in football. Coaches depend on in-person evaluation to assess a player’s size, speed, arm strength, defensive prowess and skill with a bat.

The Raiders’ current roster baseball prospects may well include some future college athletes. It’s a talented group, Ransom said, but it’s also a team full of fresh faces.

There are just six seniors on the squad, only a couple of which have significant varsity experience. None of the juniors have had a chance to play varsity ball yet.

Under normal circumstances, this would have been their turn to show what they can do.

Without naming names but citing their positions, Ransom quickly reeled off a handful of current Raiders who appear to have the kinds of size and physical tools needed to excel at the next level. He’ll talk about them by position, detailing their impressive size and ability, but he’s not ready to discuss names. Not yet.

“It’s just too soon,” he said.

Ransom is still holding out hope that the season’s not done.

“Hopefully, at some point, things will get worked out and we’ll be able to get back on the field,” Said Ransom. Then everyone, regardless of class, would have some on-field time to gain experience and get noticed.

Barring that, could we have a year when summer leagues like American Legion teams (assuming they are able to play), become the key tool for player evaluation? Ransom can’t say for sure.

“Well, college coaches are going to have to find a way to see players.” He said. “This is just an unprecedented situation. We’ve never had anything like this before. Coaches will have to figure out a way to see players. But…. everybody’s in the same boat.”

Meanwhile, a generation of Raider baseball players, sidelined by events beyond their control, will wait in limbo for their chance to shine.

