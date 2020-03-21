Mike Quick one of Hamlet’s most successful players

A series of articles spotlighting area professional athletes would be less than credible without a focus upon Mike Quick of Hamlet.

The youngest son of nine siblings, Mike was born May 14, 1959. His close-knit, spiritual family was nurtured by his mother, Mary, whom he credits with having inspired and motivated him throughout his life. He has cited her as his model for becoming not only a tremendous athlete, but also an outstanding businessman, community leader, friend, son, brother, and father. But of course it was not Mary who coached and trained her son in his sports. Beginning with youth league football – Mike played for Coach Clyde Norton on the Hamlet Recreation team – he went on to excel in three sports (football, basketball and track).

Arguably, football was possibly his worst sport at that time. At Richmond Senior High School he was a key member of the 1977 state champion 4 x 400 relay team and a world class hurdler at the age of 18. And, although recognized for his skill on the gridiron, Mike was actually known more for his prowess in basketball during his high school days. And, as the leading scorer in the conference his senior year, he originally intended to play basketball in college.

But it was ultimately football that kept Mike Quick. Encouraged by his high school coach, Ron Krall (who often chided him with quips such as “Son, you don’t even know how good you are!”), to develop his talents on the gridiron, Quick chose to enroll at the Fork Union Military Academy in preparation for NCAA Division I football.

It was at Fork Union that he learned the discipline and academic study habits that ultimately enabled him to flourish in college, both in sports and in the classroom. He was named the most valuable athlete at the school, receiving a football scholarship offer from North Carolina State University.

Quick’s college career at State proved that he made the correct decision. Majoring in speech communications, Mike continued to shine in his track and field career – he ran a 13.6 in the 110 meter hurdles – but became a football star while honing his skills as a wide receiver for the Wolfpack. He went on to set the record as the school’s all-time leading receiver during his 1978-‘81 tenure at State, pulling in 116 passes. Quick was voted offensive MVP in the Christmas Day 1981 Blue-Gray Game and also played in the Olympia Gold Bowl.

These college achievements were indicative of the accomplishments that Mike Quick would go on to experience in the NFL. Being selected in the first round of the 1982 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, Quick was voted into the Pro-Bowl for five consecutive seasons (1983-1987). During this period, he caught more touchdown passes (53) than any of his NFL contemporaries. He led the league in receiving yards in 1983 (1,409) and finished second in 1985 (1,247). Quick also is tied for the NFL record for longest touchdown pass reception at 99 yards (Nov 10, 1985). Severe tendinitis in his knees forced Mike to retire after 10 seasons, but he remains an active contributor to the Philadelphia community. He maintains his role as a radio color commentator for the Philadelphia Eagles on 94.1 WYSP and 610 WIP stations and serves on the board of directors for the Philadelphia Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization. He is also a member of the board of trustees for the Archway Programs Foundation, serving special needs children and adults in Southern New Jersey, and lends his time making appearances in celebrity golf tournaments to raise funds for various charities.

A 2010 North Carolina Hall of Fame inductee and member of the Philadelphia Eagles Honor Roll, Mike enjoys drawing as a hobby, is the father of twin sons, Ronson and Stephen, and lives in the Delaware Valley region of New Jersey.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Mike-Quick2.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_mike-quick-card.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Mike-Quick.jpg