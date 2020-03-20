Richmond County falconer Marshall Davis with his hunting partner Rudy practice ancient skill

Photo by Phillip Davis. Richmond County falconer Marshall Davis with his hunting partner, Rudy, a one-year-old Red Tail Hawk. Photo by Phillip Davis. Richmond County falconer Marshall Davis with his hunting partner, Rudy, a one-year-old Red Tail Hawk.

Head west out of Ellerbe on Hwy 73 and, almost immediately, the landscape changes. You leave behind the oceans of sand and pine trees that make up much of Richmond County and you cross into a region underpinned by red clay, thick with rocks. Within just a few miles, you’re riding a quiet country road, through a steep series of hills, carrying you deeper and deeper into what geologists tell us is one of the most ancient mountain ranges on earth.

It’s there, on the cusp of the Uwharries, where the pine trees and sand give way to hardwoods and clay, that retired educator, hunting guide, artist, taxidermist and falconer Marshall Davis has found a new life by returning to lifelong passions, making art and engaging in an ancient form of hunting in which a man and a bird work together as one to achieve things neither could do on their own.

Marshall Davis, 60, has known since he was a ten year-old-boy growing up in northern Wake County that he wanted to be a falconer. He doesn’t remember why, exactly. Maybe he had seen them on TV or read about it in a book, but something about the romance and the challenge of forming a partnership with a raptor and going put in search of prey has appealed to him since childhood.

The thing is, falconry was illegal in North Carolina back then. So he put that particular dream on hold while he went on to pursue other passions. By the time Davis was a teenager, he was a wildlife artist and taxidermist, using the animals he mounted as models for his art.

Davis’ interest in birds steered him toward a degree in poultry science from N.C. State, which he wanted to use as an extension agent, educating the state’s poultry farmers. When those jobs were hard to come by, he ended up becoming a school teacher. He spent nearly three decades in Richmond County schools before retiring about five years ago

Now in retirement, Davis had time to return to his dream of becoming a falconer, an ancient form of hunting that goes back, possibly, as far as two millennia B.C. Historians think that raptors were likely the second type of animal, after dogs, ever enlisted by humans as hunting partners, probably somewhere in Asia.

So he got his falconry license, which is required by the state to hunt with or to trap wild birds of prey. Falconers begin by finding an established falconer willing to make the two year commitment to train a new hunter. New falconers spend a two year apprenticeship studying and learning from a licensed falconer, called a sponsor. The training period culminates with an exam taken at the North Carolina Wildlife Commission in Raleigh. With a passing score of 80, a new falconer is ready to take to the fields.

Davis has trapped and hunted with several birds. Right now, he has a one year old Red Tail Hawk called Rudy and a female Harris’s Hawk that uses for hunting. that

Rudy was trapped last September at the The Webb Farm, the local quail hunting preserve where Davis also works as a hunting guide.

Rudy was unusually small for a Red Tail Hawk. Males are smaller than females of the species anyway, but Rudy was, Davis says, the smallest hawk he had every trapped. Small but tough.

“The first time I handled him, he bit right through my glove,” Davis said. “I was impressed. I knew that, even though he was small he might turn into a good hunter. He was feisty…. and he’s been feisty ever since.”

So, Davis named the hawk Rudy, after the legendary football walk-on at Notre Dame, whose life story was turned into a movie and an inspiration to underdogs everywhere.

The very first time he took Rudy out to the field for “free flight,” he got a squirrel, which is very unusual for a new bird. He’s turned out to be an outstanding partner for Davis, who had now hunted with Rudy maybe 50 times or more.

Rudy is taken from his eight by eight foot living quarters, called a “mew,” and put in a carrying box for the ride to the day’s hunting grounds. They go in search of grey squirrels, typically. That’s what North Carolina falconers mainly use raptors to hunt. On a good day, they may get three. Sometimes they strike out. Regardless of how many squirrels they find, Davis says that he will wear out before Rudy does.

Davis uses a radio transmitter as well as a bell attached to Rudy’s leg to keep track of his bird. Davis knocks on trees and tries to get a squirrel moving. It’s the movement that attracts a hawk’s attention. Then Rudy, or his Harris’s hawk flies in and captured the squirrel. Davis is quickly there to help the bird subdue the prey and to offer a reward of meat to his hunting partner.

The squirrels are taken back home to become the hawks dinner on other days or, occasionally, dinner for Davis and his wife.

A licensed falconer is allowed to trap Red Tail Hawks only while they are still juveniles – before their tail feathers develop the russet hue for which the hawks are named.

Some can live twenty years or more in captivity, but Davis says he won’t keep Rudy that long. After several years hunting squirrels together, Davis prefers to set his hunting partners free to head back into the wild.

It’s not easy, after bonding with the birds, to see them go. But Davis thinks it’s the right think to do. So, eventually, Rudy will go back to the forests and fields to hunt on his own. But that will be years in the future. Davis and his little underdog have a lot of hunting to do before then.

