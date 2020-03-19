Hamlet’s only major leaguer

While supplemental research may be in order, possibly the only major league baseball player to have been born in Hamlet was Billy Harris.

Harris was born in 1943.

After years of stellar athletic performances here (all-star player for the Yankees Little League Team of 1954, four-sport standout earning 13 letters at Hamlet High School, etc.), Harris went on to accept an athletic scholarship to play baseball and basketball at what was then Wilmington College (now the University of North Carolina at Wilmington).

It was at Wilmington that Harris was first noticed beyond the local level. Against all odds, a campus that, in his words, “ … consisted of three buildings and a baseball field house,” was soon – with his help – to reach acclaim as a national baseball power.

When he arrived to play for the Seahawks, Harris was surprised to find that coach Bill Brooks had only two starters returning from the previous year. Harris joined six other freshmen, along with two key pitchers who were also in their first year of college ball, to form a team that would jell into the 1963 National Junior College champions.

Harris excelled that championship year, batting .378 for the season. But it was during the national championship series that his skills were really on display; he hit .667 and reached base 18 times in 21 opportunities (an on-base percentage of .857).

This performance did not go unnoticed by professional scouts. After enlisting in the military for a year, playing a year of semi-pro ball in Rapid City, S.D., and getting married, Harris was drafted in 1966 by the Cleveland Indians as a second baseman.

His stint in the minor leagues was relatively brief; the Indians called Harris up to the major-league club in June of 1968. He hit .213 as a rookie. That was his only season with the Indians.

Harris was selected in the expansion draft for the 1969 season by the newly-established Kansas City Royals. In the franchise’s inaugural game, a March 6 exhibition against the Montreal Expos, the Royals were defeated 9-8. However, Harris recorded a memorable start to his career with his new team, collecting three hits.

Although injuries shortened his career, many were quick to recognize his flashes of brilliance and took pride in having associated with Billy Harris. A former teammate from Hamlet, Freddie Hassler, had this to say in his “I Remember Hamlet” Facebook posting:

“While in the USAF as a Fireman, after lunch at the Fire station we all went to our Dayroom to Watch some TV and the Cleveland Indians were playing someone and the men doing the play by play were talking about how great Bill Harris had been playing after being called up from the Minor’s even telling he was from Hamlet, NC. and went to Wilmington, Jr. College (now UNCW) after High School. I got to thinking, I’m going to tell the other firemen, that I played with Bill Harris when we both played with the Yankees without telling a lie This one guy stood up from NY City and said Hassler I’ve lived in New York my whole life and you nor Bill Harris have never played for the NY Yankees, so I told him I didn’t say the N Y Yankees I just said Yankees its a Little League Team in Hamlet NC. and we both played on that team in the ‘50’s I know it was misleading, but not a lie, we all got a good laugh out of it anyway lol.”

Billy Harris has been inducted into the UNCW Hall of Fame and the Hamlet Wall of Fame.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_billy_harris_autograph.jpg