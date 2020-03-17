DeWitt Outdoor Sports a world-classshooting sports experience

Sporting clay enthusiast Joyce VanHook. Sporting clay enthusiast Joyce VanHook. Another sporting clay fan practices the sport. Another sporting clay fan practices the sport. The tower at DeWitt’s from which clays are launched. The tower at DeWitt’s from which clays are launched. The game. The game.

Three hundred sixty three days a year, a diverse mixture of shooting enthusiasts from across the region turn off of a peaceful country lane in northern Richmond County, enter a wide gravel parking lot overlooked by a handful of neat, unassuming buildings, and step out out of their cars where they are greeted by the deep burst of shotguns, the crack of rifles and the staccato report of pistols splitting the air.

They are here to visit the the sprawling mixture of fields, meadows, woods and water lying a few miles north of Ellerbe known as DeWitt Outdoor Sports. The place began as a personal shooting range behind owner Chris DeWitt’s rural home in the Sandhills, but now has blossomed into a 65 acre bird hunting and shooting sports destination.

DeWitt’s clientele ranges from beginners to the most avid shooters, there to shoot at, basically, one of three things: A stationary target using either a rifle or a pistol, a moving disc, known as a clay, or in season, a live bird.

Doug Lomax joined Chris DeWitt’s operation about five years ago after working 27 years for UPS. Both men grew up here, just a few miles apart, in the small farming communities that dot northern Richmond County, and have known each other essentially their entire lives. Lomax is an avid hunter and serves as the primary guide for DeWitt’s game preserve. Over time, his duties morphed and expanded. Officially, his title is “Hunt Master.” In practice, he is responsible for much of the expanding business’s day-to-day operations, from cooking for guests at the operation’s dining hall to grounds maintenance, as well… pretty much whatever needs to be done.

It’s a sprawling complex. Lomax estimates that just the recreational shooting complex covers about 25 acres. Golf carts are available, free of charge, on a first-come first-served basis. The total property actually stretches to 600 acres, of which about 65 are part of the public-facing business operations.

Along with bird hunting and recreational shooting. DeWitt’s also raises birds. Then there’s the club house and pro shop, with retail sales of merchandise, guns and ammo. The grounds include a dining hall, which can be rented out for birthdays, holiday parties, weddings receptions and the like. One couple even had their ceremony on the grounds…said their vows right there on the sporting clay 5-stand, then partied the night away. They’ll even do the cooking for you if you like.

The business is continuing to evolve and grow. A larger club house is going in now right next to the dining hall, and should be finished this summer, with an updated look and more room for both staff and customers.

The operation has grown organically over the years, each aspect of the operation standing up on its own while linking to and complementing the others, working together to form a continually evolving whole.

Range shooting

Rifle shooters can take advantage of a ten station rifle range, with targets set up at 50, 75, 100, 150 and 200 yards. Across the property from the rifle range, pistol shooters will find a ten bay pistol range, with targets out to 50 feet. Both range facilities are covered for the shooter. Pistol and rifle range customers are charged by the hour. Onsite lessons (as well as gun fittings) from a certified instructor can be arranged, and they periodically have concealed carry classes at the facility.

Dewitt’s has built a reputation that extends well beyond Richmond County. Guests come from all around the region. Lomax says customers regularly travel from anywhere from Greensboro and Ashboro all the way west to Charlotte.

The shooting bays were staying pretty well full on a warm Sunday afternoon in mid-March, and the weather had brought out a steady stream of shooters eager to practice.

Terence Warren had traveled from his home in Cheraw, SC, to do some shooting with his brother Damien. Warren said he and his brother had been enjoying shooting together, in one form or another, for most of their lives, even when it was just with BB guns as kids.

Hamlet resident Ronald Martin had come to the range with his sons Devontae Watkins, and Trenton Martin, for some family time. Devontae was back home for the weekend from Charlotte, where he now lives and works as a CAD designer, installing fiber optic wire. For them, the outing was just that rare chance to take time out from busy lives and spend time together as a family, enjoying a pretty afternoon outdoors.

HUNTING

Bird hunting is a big deal at DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports. There are a variety of types on offer.

DeWitt and his team prepare about ten acres annually for dove season. The dove fields are planted with a crop, usually sun flowers, that will be allowed go to seed and attract doves when the season comes in at Labor Day and the hunters come out in force.

Next comes the upland hunt season, another big draw Some hunters choose to go out with their own dogs for a self-guided hunt, or Lomax can lead small groups into the field using his own dogs. Some hunters choose guided hunts but still like to bring along their own dogs along for the work out.

Starting in about mid-October, Lomax begins guiding visitors on half-day hunts for quail, pheasants or chukar, a mid-sized game bird native to Asia and southern Europe. The season officially starts before then, but DeWitt’s lets the weather dictate when it’s time to start hunting.

“It’s too rough the dogs when it’s hot,” Lomax says. “And the birds don’t fly as well.”

So, Lomax prefers to wait until some time around the first frost of the year to begin hunting, usually about mid-October. The hunting lasts from then right on through until the end of March, when the season wraps up.

Nov. 10 through February 15, those wanting the experience of hunting water fowl can join Lomax for early morning expeditions out to the duck pond habitats on the property to bring down Mallard ducks. Lomax uses his own hunting dogs and hunters can take up to five mallards for $250 per person.

In addition to traditional quail hunting, DeWitt’s offers a unique type of hunting where quail are released from a high wooden tower and shooter take aim from various points on the ground.

Raising Birds

When sportsmen from Florida to New England pull on their boots and head to the fields, many of them are, likely without realizing it, setting their sights on birds bred right here in Richmond County.

That’s because DeWitt and his team are heavily involved not only in hunting game birds but growing them. What many customers may not realize is that behind the scenes there’s a large and labor intensive operation devoted to raising game birds. Huge pens contain thousands upon thousands of birds being cultivated to maturity for hunt or sale. It’s a less public-facing aspect of the enterprise but it’s a big part of both the revenue and the work load.

Roughly 80,000 pheasants and 16,000 mallard ducks are grown annually at the complex, both of which they receive in the summer as day old chicks and raise to adulthood.

For quail, they have their own layers, which produce nearly a million eggs a year, according to Lomax. Those are either sold as eggs or incubated and raised to adulthood. They also raise something like 40,000 chukar.

Sporting Clays

Finally, there is the clay shooting operation at DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports.

Sporting clays is a specific discipline within the world of clay target shooting that was developed to give shooters a more genuine experience of shooting at wild game. Unlike other clay shooting sports, such as skeet shooting or trap shooting, in which clays are always done at the same, repeatable, standardized angles, heights and distances, sporting clay courses are set up so the clays are presented to shooter from many different heights, angles, speeds and distances. They range in size from a 60mm type called a ‘mini’ up to a 108mm “standard.” All sizes are used in official competitions, adding yet one more factor the endless variety of presentations. Discs come in several colors. The ones at DeWitt’s are fluorescent hunter orange, a striking sight in flight.

They can moving toward or away from the shooter, from right to left or left to right, at varying speeds, varying angles and at varying heights. Some of the presentations have names like springing teal, driven pheasant, bolting rabbit and crossing pigeon. But really, the possibilities are virtually limitless.

DeWitt’s facility was selected to host the North Carolina state championship last May.

DeWitt’s is one of thirteen registered ranges in the state of North Carolina and one of just four statewide that meet the standards necessary to host a state tournament.

For everyday shooters, the challenges are wide open.

Blake Hunt, 23, from the small Scotland County town of Wagram, enjoys the challenge of sporting clays because it keeps his skills sharp for the actual conditions he’ll see in the field.

“High flyers, low flyers…. it’s got it all,” said Hunt.

He says he does more clay shooting in the hunting off-season so that he will be ready when he goes in the field, wasting fewer shots on misses when he encounters live quarry in the wild.

Joyce VanHook is a retired nurse living in Harnett county who grew up in Iowa hunting, she says, “everything.”

She loves coming over to the DeWitt farm to shoot with her buddies. She tries to make it at least once, sometimes twice a week.

She loves the challenge of sport shooting and how closely it resembles hunting live animals. She said that, in her mind, when she is shooting, “Each different presentation is a different animal. In my mind, I say, OK this one that is high and might be a little bit slower moving, that’s a turkey. Another presentation might be a dove or a quail. That’s how I see them.”

DeWitt Outdoor Sports is located at 442 Jimmy Carriker Road, just a few miles outside Ellerbe. Open every day except Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. Go to Dewittoutdoorsports.com for more information or call 910-652-2926.

